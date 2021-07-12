Logo
Goodyear, Carrabbas, Outback and PF Changs Discounts Added to the Already Wide Variety of Household Brand Names on the Your Social Offers Savings Destination Site

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PHILADELPHIA, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pennexx ( PNNX), Pennexx’s https://yoursocialoffers.com/ YSO savings destination website is adding everyday new discounts and coupons from brand names such as Goodyear, Carrabba’s, PF Chang’s, Outback, BJ’s, Lowes, Coach, and many others.

These brands have been added to the many discounts and coupons for household names such as Advance Autoparts, PetSmart, Levi’s, JoAnn, Walgreens, and Nike already online.

By adding these major brands, the YSO platform becomes far more attractive to consumers and it grows YSO’s user base.

According to https://blog.accessdevelopment.com/ultimate-collection-coupon-statistics, “People will never tire of saving money, and brands are always looking to bring in new customers.” They cite that 93% of US shoppers consider offers as important factors when deciding to purchase from a retailer or brand. They also say that 51% of US shoppers search for coupons online before making a new purchase.

The YSO platform taps into these consumers existing habits and creates an opportunity for brands to grow their business.

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx said, “The YSO platform is now in a growth phase of users, brands and merchants and those growth areas are contributing to reaching a critical mass of explosive growth."

For More Information

Pennexx will do their best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx, or you may email [email protected]

You may also follow them on Twitter; Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcandito, Mr. Risalvato (@vrisalvato) https://twitter.com/vrisalvato and Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet.

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, you may also visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. Please follow us on Twitter @Pennexx.

Contact:

Pennexx Foods Inc
www.pennexxfoods.com
William Tynan
203-515-1335
[email protected]

