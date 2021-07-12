Viva Gold to Commence Drill Program at its Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-Venture:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to announce that it will be commencing a reverse circulation drilling program of four to six holes at its Tonopah gold project located on the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada. The size of the program is driven by limited drill rig availability. This program will focus on a new zone of gold mineralization discovered in drill-hole TG2004 first announced on October 14, 2020.

TG2004 intercepted a number of lenses of gold mineralization in Tertiary volcanics at the eastern extent of the principal northwest-southeast trend of gold mineralization on the property. Intercepts included 4.9 meters at 1.0 grams per tonne gold (g/t), and 29.5 meters at 0.7 g/t, which included 4.9 meters at 1.22 g/t and 3.3 meters at 2.0 g/t. These intercepts were generally within an area characterized as waste in the design pit shell for the Tonopah project 2020 Preliminary Economic Analysis study. The zone is located to the east of the regional Rye Patch Fault, which was previously considered a bounding feature to additional gold mineralization. Mineralization in this area appears to be flat lying and lenticular in nature and may represent a mineralized sedimentary package associated with caldera infill versus being associated with faults, splays and lithologic contacts as is typical in the known gold resources at the project. This is a portion of the deposit that has been subject to only widely spaced reconnaissance drilling and is believed to remain open for extension.

"We are excited to commence work on this new mineral zone at Tonopah. It represents a potentially new type of gold mineralization and may have significant resource potential if confirmed", states James Hesketh, President & CEO.

Ongoing technical work at Tonopah includes bi-monthly baseline water sampling, geochemical testing of both mineralized and non-mineralized core and RC chips, archaeological and biologic studies. Metallurgical testwork to optimize heap leach gold recovery is scheduled to commence shortly. These studies are designed to further de-risk the project and to prepare it for feasibility study and permitting activities.

James Hesketh, MMSA-QP, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release. Mr. Hesketh is not independent of the Company; he is an Officer and Director.

About Viva Gold Corp:

Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on Nevada. Viva holds 100% of the advanced Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position of approximately 8,800 acres with demonstrated high-grade measured, indicated and inferred gold resources, located on the prolific Walker Lane gold trend in Nevada, about 30 kilometers south-east of the Round Mountain mine of Kinross Gold and 20 kilometers north from the Town of Tonopah. Viva's management team has extensive experience in mineral exploration, mine development and production and are supported by a Board of Directors and advisors who are proven mine finders, deal makers and financiers. Viva trades on the TSX-V as "VAU", on the OTCQB in the US as "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange under "7PB". For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

