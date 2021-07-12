IMDb Announces Top New TV Shows of the Year (So Far), as Determined by User Ratings

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, today unveiled the Top 10 New Television Shows of 2021 (so far), based on IMDb user ratings. In addition to the popular “best of the year” Top 10 lists IMDb reveals each December, its mid-year lists offer a sneak peek at breakout titles that have most resonated with IMDb users. Loki, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, tops this list, with additional series including Invincible (#2), It’s a Sin (#3) and Mare of Easttown (#4).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005126/en/

IMDb unveiled the Top 10 New Television Shows of 2021 (so far), based on IMDb user ratings. "Loki", from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, tops this list, with additional series including "Invincible" (#2), "It’s a Sin" (#3) and "Mare of Easttown" (#4). (Photo Credit: IMDb)

IMDb ratings are determined by users who rate movies and TV shows on a 10-point scale. To rate any of the more than 8 million titles on IMDb, users can click the “Rate This” star on the movie or TV show’s IMDb title page. IMDb users submit over a million and a half new ratings each week and there are over one billion IMDb user ratings available to help entertainment fans discover and decide what to watch.

“This list celebrates the series which have been rated highest by IMDb’s broad audience of hundreds of millions of fans in the first half of 2021,” said Nikki Santoro, Head of IMDb Consumer. “It’s no surprise that Loki, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is top of the list – it was ranked the Most Anticipated TV Series by IMDb customers in April ahead of its June premiere, and Tom Hiddleston’s fun and twisted performance has delivered!”

Top 10 New TV Shows Debuting in 2021, as Determined by IMDb User Ratings

Among the English-language TV shows airing or streaming their premiere season from January 1, 2021 through June 22, 2021, these 10 new series and mini-series had the highest IMDb user ratings. Titles on this list received ratings from at least 10,000 users. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist. To learn more, go to www.imdb.com%2Fwatchlist.

“Several of the most-loved new shows of 2021 so far are based in the fantastical worlds of comics, science fiction and animation, indicating that audiences are responding to the incredible and ever-increasing creativity, invention and innovation the creators are bringing to these stories and characters,” said Brian Carver, Head of Data and Licensing for IMDb. “We thank our expansive community of entertainment professionals, individual contributors and other trusted sources for submitting key details of these and other series so fans can learn more, rate the titles they’ve seen and make informed viewing decisions.”

Additional insight into trending movies, TV shows and professionals is available to IMDbPro (http%3A%2F%2Fwww.imdbpro.com) members through its exclusive STARmeter and MOVIEmeter rankings. This data is updated weekly on the site and the IMDbPro app for iPhone, iPad and Android. Additional IMDbPro member-only benefits include the following: detailed contact and representation information; more than 25,000 in-development film and TV titles not available on IMDb; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including selecting their primary images and the credits they are best “known for”; IMDbPro Track, which empowers members to receive personalized entertainment industry news and updates on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient feature that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. IMDbPro Discover is the most advanced service that empowers IMDbPro members to search for entertainment industry professionals based on a variety of key data, experience and expertise, including credit details, representation and awards received. With more than 25 new search filters and more than 10 million professional name pages, IMDbPro Discover was created for established industry decision-makers including casting directors, producers, directors, showrunners and department heads who are hiring or building lists of professionals to consider for open roles or jobs. IMDbPro members are entertainment professionals across nearly every major job function in the industry, comprising a growing number of decision makers, including many of the most prolific producers, casting directors, filmmakers, agents, managers and studio executives. To become a member today, visit www.imdbpro.com.

About IMDb

IMDb is the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities. Products and services to help fans decide what to watch and where to watch it include: the IMDb website for desktop and mobile+devices; apps for iOS and Android; and X-Ray on Prime Video. IMDb also offers a free streaming channel, IMDb+TV, and produces IMDb+original+video+series and podcasts. For entertainment industry professionals, IMDb provides IMDbPro and Box+Office+Mojo. IMDb licenses information from its vast and authoritative database to third-party businesses worldwide; learn more at developer.imdb.com. IMDb is an Amazon company. For more information, visit imdb.com%2Fpress and follow @IMDb.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005126/en/