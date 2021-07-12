Logo
Snowline Gold Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer and Grant of Stock Options

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Matthew Roma as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Roma is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with over 10 years of financial management experience working predominantly with junior mining companies. Mr. Roma articled at Deloitte LLP where he specialized in assurance and advisory services for publicly listed mining companies based both in Canada and the United States.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Roma to the Snowline management team", commented Snowline CEO, Nikolas Matysek. "Matt's expertise and experience will be a welcome addition as we continue to grow as a company."

Mr. Roma's appointment coincides with Ms. Natasha Tsai stepping down as CFO and Corporate Secretary to pursue other business opportunities. The Board of Directors of Snowline express their gratitude for the significant contributions Ms. Tsai has made to the Company and wish her well in her future endeavours.

The Company has also granted 700,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, and consultants of Snowline. Each of the stock options will be exercisable into one Common Share at a price of C$0.35 until July 12, 2026.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a 7-project portfolio covering over 90,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship 72,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin, with drilling expected to commence in June 2021. Snowline's projects all lie in the prolific Tintina Gold Province that hosts multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits, from Kinross' Fort Knox mine to Newmont's Coffee deposit. Snowline's first mover claim position represents a unique opportunity to explore and expand a new greenfield, district-scale gold system.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Nikolas Matysek, B.Sc. (Geol)
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:
Snowline Gold Corp.
+1-778-228-3020
[email protected]

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company reviewing its newly acquired project portfolio to maximize value, reviewing options for its non-core assets, including targeted exploration and joint venture arrangements, conducting follow-up prospecting and mapping this summer and plans for exploring and expanding a new greenfield, district-scale gold system. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Snowline Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655010/Snowline-Gold-Announces-Appointment-of-New-Chief-Financial-Officer-and-Grant-of-Stock-Options

