Pinetree Capital Announces Completion of Share Consolidation and Split

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pinetree Capital Announces Completion of Share Consolidation and Split

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Pinetree Capital Ltd. ('Pinetree') (

TSX:PNP, Financial) today announced the completion of its previously announced 100 to 1 share consolidation of its common shares followed immediately by a 1 to 50 share split. Shareholders who held less than 100 common shares at the close of business on July 9, 2021 are entitled to receive a cash payment in exchange for their common shares equal to C$2.02 per common share (the 'Cash Proceeds'). The Cash Proceeds are based on the average trading price of the common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the 'TSX') during the 20 consecutive trading days ending on and including July 9, 2021.

The common shares are expected to commence trading on a post-consolidation and split basis on the TSX on or about July 14, 2021 under a new CUSIP number and the same trading symbol.

As previously announced, letters of transmittal were mailed to registered shareholders on May 28, 2021 providing instructions to surrender their common shares to Pinetree's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company ('TSX Trust'), for (a) in the case of holders of 100 or more common shares as at close of business on July 9, 2021, replacement certificates representing the same number of common shares they currently hold and (b) in the case of holders of less than 100 common shares as at close of business on July 9, 2021, the Cash Proceeds. Registered shareholders are requested to submit their share certificates, together with their completed applicable letter of transmittal, to TSX Trust. Copies of the letters of transmittal are available on SEDAR under Pinetree's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. Registered shareholders may also contact TSX Trust to request a copy of the letters of transmittal at (416) 342-1091 (or 1-866-600-5869), or [email protected].

Non-registered shareholders who hold their Pinetree common shares through an intermediary such as a bank, trust company, securities dealer or broker should note that these intermediaries may have their own procedures for processing the share consolidation and share split which may differ from those described above for registered shareholders. Non-registered shareholders who have questions should contact their intermediary for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be 'forward-looking' statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Pinetree or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and are made as of the date hereof and Pinetree assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Pinetree cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Some of the specific forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the date Pinetree expects its common shares to begin trading on a post-consolidation and split basis.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a value-oriented investment and merchant banking company focused on the technology sector. Pinetree's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol 'PNP'.

For further information:

John Bouffard
Chief Financial Officer
416-941-9600 x 200
[email protected]
www.pinetreecapital.com

SOURCE: Pinetree Capital Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655053/Pinetree-Capital-Announces-Completion-of-Share-Consolidation-and-Split

img.ashx?id=655053

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment