Balfour Beatty's US Operations Hires Daniel LaFrance as Vice President & Chief Compliance Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Balfour Beatty is pleased to announce the hiring of Daniel LaFrance as the company’s vice president & chief compliance officer for its Buildings, Civils and Investments operations in the US.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005584/en/

LaFrance%2C_Daniel_-_2021.jpg

Daniel LaFrance, Balfour Beatty US vice president and chief compliance officer. Image courtesy of Balfour Beatty.

This executive role will have an emphasis on legal, regulatory and operational compliance and conducting and managing risk assessments. Based out of the company’s Falls Church office in Virginia, Dan will work in close coordination with senior leadership, including legal and internal audit functions, across Balfour Beatty’s global business, with particular emphasis on the company’s various US geographies within its three business lines.

“We are excited to welcome Dan to the Balfour Beatty team,” said Leon Blondin, chief executive officer of Balfour Beatty’s US operations. “This newly centralized chief compliance officer role emphasizes Balfour Beatty’s deep commitment to ethics and compliance within the organization. Dan will continue to build on the company’s reputation, ensuring that we remain compliant with regulatory matters across the nation and adhere to our businesses’ internal policies and bylaws. With more than a decade of experience overseeing compliance programs, we look forward to Dan’s leadership and expertise to further enhance our commitment to being a Relentless Ally throughout the various communities where we deliver work.”

Prior to joining Balfour Beatty, Dan spent the last 16 years at Colas USA, an infrastructure construction, mining and materials firm operating in the continental US and Alaska, and subsidiary of the worldwide Colas Group. During his tenure at Colas USA, he served as assistant general counsel, director of corporate ethics, and most recently, chief Ethics & Compliance Officer where he was responsible for designing, updating and implementing the company’s ethics and compliance program throughout its US operations, and implementing Colas Group’s French parent company’s compliance program and initiatives.

“As one of the nation’s leading general contracting and infrastructure companies, it is an honor to join the Balfour Beatty team and lead their US compliance program,” said Dan LaFrance. “My goal is to help team members do their jobs in a way that drives operational excellence through a culture built not only on compliance, but a commitment to integrity and always doing what’s right. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues, our partners and our owners in successfully achieving their business goals and to implementing industry best practices in compliance to the entire Balfour Beatty US business.”

Dan holds a law degree from Seton Hall University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in History from University of California, Los Angeles, and is a member of the Society of Corporate Compliance & Ethics. Dan currently resides in New Jersey.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading general contracting and infrastructure company, providing at-risk construction management, design build, financing, development, and maintenance services for public and private sector clients across the United States. The company is part of Balfour+Beatty+plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210712005584r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005584/en/

