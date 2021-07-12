Greenpro to Tab CryptoSX Listing Platform for Pre-STO Investment

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that it is allocating up to $5 Million initial funding to participate in STO (Security Token Offering) projects on CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange (CryptoSX). Greenpro will leverage its unique position with CryptoSX to drive transformational investments to build world class blockchain-enabled companies. Several investment opportunities in energy storage, health, defi lending and metal extraction technology have already been identified.

To invest in best in class Pre-STO projects will significantly increase shareholders value for Greenpro without the need to wait for portfolio companies to achieve an IPO event which are typically expensive and exhaustive for smaller projects.

CryptoSX, a fully Licensed and Regulated Exchange under CEZA in the Philippines has already listed 6 successful Security Token Offerings (STO) since 2019 and is working on 9 additional STO projects for primary listing and secondary trading in the second half of 2021, ranging from renewable energy storage, precious metal extraction, retail DeFi lending, stem cell research, contract farming, fintech incubation to commercial real estate across the globe.

Through empowering the brightest, experienced entrepreneurs; Greenpro has already proven its ability to transform markets through sophisticated capital deployment in the following investments:

World Championship Air Race (June 2021)

Global Leaders Corporation (May 2021)

Angkasa-X LEO Satellite Company (May 2021)

Greenpro to set up Bitcoin Fund (December 2021)

South East Asia Technology Ventures (January 2021)

New Business Media Sdn. Bhd (November 2020

Greenpro's multi-disciplinary team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, operations, and blockchain technology. From idea to IPO and beyond, Greenpro helps the daring build legendary companies. The firm seeks to invest in all sectors with a focus on digital assets, blockchain technology, health, energy, financial technology, renewable energy and technology.

Looking forward, the firm's strategy continues to evolve to leverage emerging technologies for the improvement of the human race while generating compounding returns for its stakeholders.

About CryptoSX

Empowered by world-leading technologies, CryptoSX is building a cutting-edge crypto exchange platform for STO backed by Fiat/Crypto conversion capabilities. The exchange is the preferred digital platform for companies wishing to tokenize their assets, issue, and trade security tokens. CryptoSX is compliant with all applicable financial and virtual exchange policies and regulation of the Philippine government under CEZA (Cagayan Economic Zone Authority). The exchange platform was awarded a Full Principal License by CEZA in 2018. Since then, CryptoSX have been working very closely with CEZA to further develop and enhance STO listing procedures, as well as compliance and reporting requirements.

For more information, please visit: www.cryptosx.io and [email protected]

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), a Nevada corporation, with strategic offices across Asia, is a business incubator with a diversified business portfolio comprising finance, technology, banking, CryptoSx for STOs, health and wellness and fine art. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. We also operate venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies, covering finance, technology, FinTech, and health and wellness. For further information regarding the Company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Gilbert Loke, CFO, Director

Greenpro Capital Corp.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +852-3111 7718

Contact: Dennis Burns. Investor Relations.

Tel (567) 237-4132

[email protected]

SOURCE: Greenpro Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/655084/Greenpro-to-Tab-CryptoSX-Listing-Platform-for-Pre-STO-Investment



