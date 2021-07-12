The SpringHill Company and Genius Entertainment Partner with Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films to Produce New Live-Action Movie, Fantasy Football

Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films today announced the production of new original live-action movie Fantasy Football, executive produced by The SpringHill Company (Space Jam: A New Legacy), the empowerment-led media conglomerate spearheaded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter and in partnership with wunderkind and creative mastermind Marsai Martin and Joshua Martin of Genius Entertainment (Little). In Fantasy Football, 15-year-old Carmen Coleman (Marsai Martin, Black-ish) discovers she can control her professional football player dad’s prowess on the field through her video game. Zoe Marshall (Charmed) is writing the Fantasy Football screenplay, based on an original screenplay by Richard T. Jones & Jeremy Loethen and Tim Ogletree. Marshall is represented by JR McGinnis at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, Ashley Holland at WME and Adesuwa McCalla at MetaMorphic Entertainment. Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson of The SpringHill Company are executive producing along with Carol Martin for Genius Entertainment. Jamila Jordan-Theus will produce for Genius Entertainment as well. Production is set to begin in early 2022.

Additionally, Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films announced production on Hush Hush, a film adaptation of the New York Times best-selling young adult (YA) novels by Becca Fitzpatrick. Hush Hush follows 16-year-old high school student Nora Grey, who befriends new student, Patch, and finds herself drawn to his brooding charm against her better judgment. As Nora starts seeking answers about who Patch really is, she unwittingly gets caught in the crosshairs of an ancient battle between fallen angels and the immortal -- a struggle that comes to threaten her life and reveals a shocking secret about her own identity. The Hush Hush screenplay is being written by Monet Clayton (Every Note Played), with production slated for late 2021 in partnership with BCDF Pictures and Entertainment 360. Clayton is represented by ICM, Fourth Wall and attorney Sean Marks.

Both films, led by Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films Studio head Syrinthia Studer, are scheduled to bow in 2022.

Fantasy Football and Hush Hush will debut on Paramount+, the streaming service for ViacomCBS, and follow the upcoming launch of The J Team, which premieres on Paramount+ on Sept. 3. The J Team marked the first production under the Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action Film Studio.

Following on Awesomeness’s live-action movie successes including the smash-hit To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before film franchise, The Perfect Date, and Before I Fall, the combined studio is diving into the family and YA film market with a dozen titles lined up for 2022 and beyond.

“We are excited to team up with SpringHill and Awesomeness, two creative powerhouses aligned in the mission to celebrate dynamic stories and invoke inspiration within our audiences. Collectively, we are companies that hold the family brand and themes at its core, so this felt like an incredible trifecta to bring Fantasy Football to life. This film is a true reflection of our growing slate: championing new heroes, challenging social ‘norms’, and showcasing the power of following your dreams,” stated Jamila Jordan-Theus, Head of Motion Picture for Genius Entertainment.

Added Studer, “With the continuing growth of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness’s live-action film studio business, we are curating a slate of aspirational, heartfelt films for everyone. From the fantasy and romance themes found in Hush Hush, to the love of sport and family captured in Fantasy Football, we can’t wait to entertain audiences everywhere with new YA and family stories about what they already love.”

About SpringHill Company

The SpringHill Company is a global consumer and entertainment brand created to empower greatness in every individual by uniting three companies built by LeBron James and Maverick Carter: UNINTERRUPTED, the Sports Emmy-winning athlete empowerment media and consumer product company, SpringHill Entertainment, the premium scripted and unscripted film and television production company, and The Robot Company, the brand and culture consultancy. With a dynamic and diverse team committed to creating the most culturally inspired brands, entertainment, and products. The SpringHill Company is built to be the defining brand for a new generation. On the feature front, they are releasing ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ later this month, and are currently in production on ‘House Party’ for New Line, as well as the Adam Sandler-led ‘Hustle’ for Netflix. The SpringHill Company is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

About Genius Entertainment

Genius Entertainment, founded by Actress/Executive Producer Marsai Martin alongside Joshua and Carol Martin, creates stories meant to inspire, illuminate, and celebrate the diverse experiences of girls and people of color.

About Awesomeness

Awesomeness, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS, is a media company focused on serving the global Gen Z audience through its digital publishing, film and television studio divisions. Approaching its 10th year anniversary, Awesomeness has become the destination for youth culture, cultivating a loyal audience with hit programming on the world’s biggest streaming services including Netflix (smash-hit film series “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before,” Emmy® winner “Trinkets”) and Hulu (Emmy® winner “Zac & Mia”, Emmy® nominee “Pen15”), along with the company’s immensely popular short-form programs on YouTube (“Twin My Heart,” “Noah Beck Tries Things,” “AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer,” “Brent Rivera’s Dream Vacation,” “My Dream Quinceañera,”), that garner hundreds of millions of views. As a leading media brand, Awesomeness’ worldwide distribution footprint spans owned, social and premium SVOD platforms. Founded in 2012, Awesomeness is headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in New York.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

About Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service from ViacomCBS, combines live sports, breaking news, and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world’s biggest and most popular soccer leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream ViacomCBS Streaming’s other live channels: CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005593/en/