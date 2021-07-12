Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call for July 26, 2021

DUBUQUE, Iowa, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officials of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ( HTLF) announced today that the company plans to broadcast a conference call detailing its Second Quarter 2021 earnings live over the internet at www.htlf.com at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, July 26, 2021. Lynn B. Fuller, Executive Operating Chairman; Bruce K. Lee, President and CEO, and Bryan R. McKeag, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will conduct the conference call. Financial results will be available on the company’s website on July 26, 2021, after the market closes. There will be a question-and-answer session following the presentation.



Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join the call. Please note the new procedures for the call.

Joining the Conference Call:

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID. Direct Event online registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3970348 In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.



About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland is a diversified financial services holding company with assets of approximately $18.2 billion as of March 31, 2020. Heartland provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. As of March 31, 2021, Heartland had over 125 banking locations serving communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.

AT THE COMPANY:

Bryan R. McKeag

EVP and Chief Financial Officer

(563) 589-1994

[email protected]