QIAGEN N.V. Conference Call on July 13 to Discuss Preliminary Q2 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) today has released preliminary Q2 2021 results and an updated outlook for full-year 2021.

A conference call is planned for Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 15:00 CET / 9:00 EDT, hosted by Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer, and Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference call and webcast details

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing:

+1 929 477 0402 (U.S.), +44 (0)330 336 9125 (UK), +49 (0) 69 2222 25574 (Germany).

To avoid waiting time, please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.
Conference ID: 7999995

The webcast will be accessible at:
https%3A%2F%2Fglobalmeet.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1479747%26amp%3Btp_key%3Df5369b458c

A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:
https%3A%2F%2Fglobalmeet.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1479747%26amp%3Btp_key%3Df5369b458c

Contact: [email protected]

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of March 31, 2021, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.qiagen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005636/en/

