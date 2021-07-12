Logo
Renewal Fuels, Inc. (RNWF) Announces Alka Badshah as CEO of the Company

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC PINK:RNWF) (the "Company"), announced today that Alka Badshah has been named the new CEO. As CEO, Alka will oversee various acquisitions, joint ventures, and investments in profitable businesses within psychedelic, cannabis, and hemp industries. Additionally the Company will be offering ancillary support and financial services like capital management services, compliance management, merchant processing, consulting, access to capital markets, and payroll services for these businesses.xx.jpg

Alka Badshah, CEO Renewal Fuels, Inc.
Ms. Badshah is a seasoned executive with 20+ years of experience in emerging technologies. As part of her career at Microsoft as a technology consultant, her clients included Delloitte & Touche, KPMG, Johnson & Johnson, and NASDAQ, to name a few. After her career at Microsoft, she worked in various roles helping to raise venture capital for first generation and start-up companies. She is committed to improving human well-being through innovative products and a focus on products that benefit healthy lifestyle of customers. Her strengths include her ability to utilize financial instruments while taking calculated risks to build profitable companies. She is an Alumni of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a Master of Science (M.S.) degree, and resides in the Seattle, Washington area.

Regarding her appointment as CEO Ms. Badshah said: "I am proud to join the Renewal Fuels, Inc. as CEO and look forward to building a successful company while increasing shareholder value. I am looking forward to completing several acquisitions to grow the company in new, profitable, and upcoming areas."

Picture1.jpg

About Renewal Fuels, Inc.
Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC PINK:RNWF) is a Delaware registered publicly traded company.

For more information, please contact:
Alka Badshah
[email protected]

Website: www.renewalholding.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RenewalFuelsInc/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/renewalfuelsinc

Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains 'forward-looking statements' which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as 'anticipate', 'seek', intend', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect', 'project', 'plan', or similar phrases may be deemed 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

SOURCE : Renewal Fuels, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652864/Renewal-Fuels-Inc-RNWF-Announces-Alka-Badshah-as-CEO-of-the-Company

