Seven Arts Entertainment Provides Operations Update

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the Company, is pleased to provide further updates on the Company's operations.

On July 3rd the Company began production of a documentary film based on the music industry. Interviews have taken place throughout Southern California and Nevada with additional locations scheduled for Utah, Texas, Georgia and the Northeast.

The interviews are being conducted by the Company's Seven Arts Music associate, Thom Hazaert, and expected to be ready for release in the summer of 2022.

Also, the Company is looking at other potential projects and intends to aggressively reassert its cinema footprint under new management.

Additionally, a new website has been launched and will continue to be updated as projects advance. The website can be viewed at: sevenartsentertainment.com.

Finally, the Company has recently submitted it's OTC Markets application and paid in full the required fees. Once processed Seven Arts can begin uploading required reports to become current in its reporting obligations.

Stated CEO, Jason Black: "I'm pleased with our progress to date. We're actively operating our film production business and moving steadily toward being caught up with public markets disclosures. We'll continue to keep shareholders informed as material events unfold."

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:
[email protected]

Twitter:
@SAPX_7arts

SOURCE: Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655030/Seven-Arts-Entertainment-Provides-Operations-Update

img.ashx?id=655030

