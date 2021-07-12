SeaWorld Orlando Claims Top Spots as #1 Theme Park and Mako Wins Top Coaster Again in the USA Today 10Best Reader's Poll!

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SeaWorld Orlando Claims Top Spots as #1 Theme Park and Mako Wins Top Coaster Again in the USA Today 10Best Reader's Poll!

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., July 12, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summertime is always thrilling at SeaWorld as guests flock to the park to enjoy up-close animal encounters, ride thrilling coasters and enjoy fan-favorite events like Electric Ocean. This year, there is another reason to celebrate!

Infinity_Falls_now_open.jpg

SeaWorld Orlando has been voted the Best Amusement Park in the county by USA Today readers as a part of the USA Today 10Best Reader's Choice competition. Mako, SeaWorld's thrilling hyper-coaster, which hits speeds of over 73 miles per hour was also voted the number one roller coaster in the country—a distinction the coaster has won in the past. The nominees are chosen by a panel of experts and 10Best editors, and the top 10 are determined by popular vote. This is the first year that SeaWorld Orlando has taken the number 1 slot in both polls simultaneously!

"We are very excited about our victories. We love the enthusiasm of our park guests and appreciate their votes for this tremendous honor," said Park President Kyle Miller. "The wins are also a testament to the hard work of our SeaWorld Ambassadors who come to the parks everyday and help provide guests with life-long memories at our world-class park. We are delighted to be recognized as the top among such worthy competition in the theme park industry and continue to strive for excellence as we deliver the world-class attractions and shows our guests have come to love and launch all-new experiences for them to explore."

SeaWorld has launched several new and upgraded experiences this year including:

  • All-new dining experiences like Altitude Burger, Glacier Bar Lakeside Grill, Edy's Ice Cream and the Coaster Coffee Co.
  • New Seasonal shows like this summer's Rescue Tales
  • New Merchandise locations like the interactive Build-A-Bear Workshop
  • Upgrades and Enhancements to Shark Encounter and Key West
  • Coming this fall: Howl-O-Scream: the park's first-ever nighttime sperate-ticketed Halloween event!
  • And much more!

Best Way to Play

The best way to experience all of the attractions and events at SeaWorld Orlando throughout the year is with an Annual Pass, with great benefit options like free parking, free guest tickets and more. Guests can take advantage of SeaWorld's July 4 sale—now extended to July 11—to save up to 35% on tickets, Fun Cards and Annual Passes. The deep discounts are only available for a limited time.

For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, visit www.SeaWorldOrlando.com. Follow SeaWorld on Facebook and Instagram for the latest Seven Seas Food Festival details and information.

About SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 38,000 animals in need over the Company's history. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

Media Contact:
[email protected]
407.363.2280

seaworld_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=FL40326&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaworld-orlando-claims-top-spots-as-1-theme-park-and-mako-wins-top-coaster-again-in-the-usa-today-10best-readers-poll-301331627.html

SOURCE SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL40326&Transmission_Id=202107121129PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL40326&DateId=20210712
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment