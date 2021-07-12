Parnassus Endeavor Fund Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Merck Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc

- New Purchases: GILD, MRK, VRTX, SPG, BDX,
- Added Positions: VZ, MSFT, VFC, BK, BIIB, CMI, PGR, CERN, HBI, INTU, FDX, PAYX, OMC, ILMN,
- Reduced Positions: AMAT, MU, GPS, COF,
- Sold Out: EXPD, LRCX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Parnassus Endeavor Fund
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 2,963,730 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio.
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 3,425,745 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.43%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 3,000,000 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio.
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 3,000,000 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio.
- Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 452,053 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.78%
Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 1,949,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.676900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 1,707,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 619,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $130.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 913,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $249.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 366,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 68.43%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 3,425,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 152.30%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 369,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VF Corp (VFC)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in VF Corp by 130.48%. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,152,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 69.70%. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 2,444,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 43.78%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $353.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 452,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 82.33%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $243.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 410,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.Reduced: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 50.75%. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.71%. Parnassus Endeavor Fund still held 763,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 42.7%. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $79.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.46%. Parnassus Endeavor Fund still held 1,450,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Gap Inc (GPS)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund reduced to a holding in Gap Inc by 24.47%. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93. The stock is now traded at around $32.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Parnassus Endeavor Fund still held 3,755,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.
