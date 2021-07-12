Parnassus Endeavor Fund Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Merck Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Parnassus Endeavor Fund Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Merck Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Merck Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, sells Applied Materials Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Lam Research Corp, Gap Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parnassus Endeavor Fund . As of 2021Q2, Parnassus Endeavor Fund owns 41 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Parnassus Endeavor Fund 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parnassus+endeavor+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Parnassus Endeavor Fund
  1. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 2,963,730 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio.
  2. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 3,425,745 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.43%
  3. Intel Corp (INTC) - 3,000,000 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio.
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 3,000,000 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio.
  5. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 452,053 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.78%
New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 1,949,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.676900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 1,707,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 619,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $130.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 913,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $249.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 366,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 68.43%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 3,425,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 152.30%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 369,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VF Corp (VFC)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in VF Corp by 130.48%. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,152,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 69.70%. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 2,444,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 43.78%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $353.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 452,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 82.33%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $243.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 410,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.

Reduced: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 50.75%. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.71%. Parnassus Endeavor Fund still held 763,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 42.7%. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $79.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.46%. Parnassus Endeavor Fund still held 1,450,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Gap Inc (GPS)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund reduced to a holding in Gap Inc by 24.47%. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93. The stock is now traded at around $32.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Parnassus Endeavor Fund still held 3,755,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Parnassus Endeavor Fund. Also check out:

1. Parnassus Endeavor Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Parnassus Endeavor Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Parnassus Endeavor Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Parnassus Endeavor Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider