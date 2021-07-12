Parnassus Endeavor Fund Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Merck Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc

New Purchases: GILD, MRK, VRTX, SPG, BDX,

GILD, MRK, VRTX, SPG, BDX, Added Positions: VZ, MSFT, VFC, BK, BIIB, CMI, PGR, CERN, HBI, INTU, FDX, PAYX, OMC, ILMN,

VZ, MSFT, VFC, BK, BIIB, CMI, PGR, CERN, HBI, INTU, FDX, PAYX, OMC, ILMN, Reduced Positions: AMAT, MU, GPS, COF,

AMAT, MU, GPS, COF, Sold Out: EXPD, LRCX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Merck Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, sells Applied Materials Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Lam Research Corp, Gap Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q2, Parnassus Endeavor Fund owns 41 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Parnassus Endeavor Fund 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parnassus+endeavor+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Parnassus Endeavor Fund

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 2,963,730 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 3,425,745 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.43% Intel Corp (INTC) - 3,000,000 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 3,000,000 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 452,053 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.78%

Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 1,949,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.676900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 1,707,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 619,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $130.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 913,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $249.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 366,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 68.43%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 3,425,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 152.30%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 369,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in VF Corp by 130.48%. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,152,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 69.70%. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 2,444,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 43.78%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $353.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 452,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 82.33%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $243.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 410,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 50.75%. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.71%. Parnassus Endeavor Fund still held 763,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 42.7%. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $79.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.46%. Parnassus Endeavor Fund still held 1,450,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund reduced to a holding in Gap Inc by 24.47%. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93. The stock is now traded at around $32.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Parnassus Endeavor Fund still held 3,755,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.