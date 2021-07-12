Sinclair Broadcast Group Names John McClure Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sinclair Broadcast Group Names John McClure Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) (“Sinclair”) today announced that John McClure has been named Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. McClure will lead the company's information security program across all business functions. Additionally, Mr. McClure will define and be responsible for creating and executing Sinclair’s security vision, strategy, and operating model across its entire portfolio. Mr. McClure will work closely with Sinclair’s leadership and business leaders to allow for Sinclair to continue its rapid growth and innovation in the media field while protecting and managing risk to Sinclair’s systems and networks. He will report into Brian Bark, SVP Chief Information Officer of Sinclair.

“I am very excited to join Sinclair’s executive team, working closely with all business functions to enable the secure delivery and protection of Sinclair’s critical services,” Mr. McClure said. “Today’s cybersecurity landscape creates an exceptional level of risk to businesses and I look forward to continuing and strengthening Sinclair’s commitment to safeguarding its data and networks and delivering secure services to its consumers.”

Mr. McClure comes with more than 25 years of experience working in positions focused on secure infrastructure and information security. Prior to Sinclair, he spent almost 6 years building and leading the information security program at Laureate Education, Inc. In Mr. McClure’s last position, he served as Laureate’s Global Chief Information Security Officer.

In making the announcement, Mr. Bark said, “John is a respected and seasoned information security leader with an impressive background of leading large and diverse organizations. I look forward to working with and supporting him in tackling some of today’s most difficult cybersecurity challenges. We are thrilled to bring him on as an addition to our team.”

Mr. McClure is a proud military veteran, having served over eight active years in US Army Aviation. After leaving active military duty, Mr. McClure joined a number of firms primarily supporting the US Government Intelligence Community for over 20 years. Mr. McClure holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Information System Technology from George Washington University. Mr. McClure served as an adjunct professor at the University of Virginia and holds a number of relevant information security related certifications.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information, which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210712005646r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005646/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment