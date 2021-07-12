Logo
SoCalGas and SDG&E Recognized on Nationwide List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Companies earned ranking in top 20 based on their excellence and quality of their IT workplace

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES and SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2021

LOS ANGELES and SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) and San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) – sister utilities in the Sempra family of companies – have earned a spot in the top 20 of Large Companies on the IDG Insider Pro and Computerworld's 2021 list of 100 Best Places to Work in IT. The list recognizes the 100 top organizations in the U.S. that create meaningful work for their IT staff while providing great benefits and compensation.

"Our IT teams play an important role in making SDG&E and SoCalGas the most innovative energy companies in America. Being singled out as top-tier place to work speaks to our commitment to our employees – the culture that SDG&E and SoCalGas have created where our IT professionals feel empowered and have the tools they need to grow in their careers," said Ben Gordon, senior vice president, chief information officer, and chief digital officer for SoCalGas and SDG&E.

"Despite the overwhelming obstacles the pandemic has created for many businesses, IT has managed to thrive and in fact, become more essential in the workplace. Attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain technology has never been more critical," said Kate Hoy, editor of IDG's Insider Pro. "Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list have been able to foster nimble and flexible work environments – while continuing to keep competitive compensation and benefits steady. Additionally, they foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation."

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by Insider Pro and Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training, and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

About SoCalGas
Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean, and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million consumers across24,000 square milesof Central and Southern California. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. Over the past five years, the company invested nearly $7.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its pipeline system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas), and Facebook.

About SDG&E
SDG&E is an innovative San Diego-based energy company that provides clean, safe and reliable energy to better the lives of the people it serves in San Diego and southern Orange counties. The company is committed to creating a sustainable future by providing its electricity from renewable sources; modernizing natural gas pipelines; accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles; supporting numerous non-profit partners; and, investing in innovative technologies to ensure the reliable operation of the region's infrastructure for generations to come. SDG&E is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE). For more information, visit SDGEnews.com or connect with SDG&E on Twitter (@SDGE), Instagram (@SDGE) and Facebook.

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) and the Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) are separate companies. Each utility has a distinctive service area within the Southern California Region.

SoCalGas_Logo.jpg

SDGE_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA38329&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socalgas-and-sdge-recognized-on-nationwide-list-of-100-best-places-to-work-in-it-301331642.html

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company; San Diego Gas & Electric

