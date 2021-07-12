The 10 Millionth Engine of GWM is Born and another 23 power plans announced

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The 10 Millionth Engine of GWM is Born and another 23 power plans announced

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BAODING, China, July 12, 2021

BAODING, China, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 10 millionth engine of GWM's HYCET rolled off the assembly line officially, making GWM the first company with a scale of 10 million engines among Chinese auto brands. HYCET has declared that it will launch 23 engine products based on four fuel forms of gasoline, diesel, synthetic fuel and hydrogen and six product platforms in the next three years. Such strong R&D strength has drawn attention from all walks of life.

Since its establishment, HYCET has been devoted to breakthroughs and innovations, with the ability of "one-stop" product development. It has built a national product laboratory with the world's leading experiment and testing capacity and scientific R&D strength. It has won the Science and Technology Progress Award many times. Its independently-developed GW4C20B 2.0T gasoline engine has won the title of "The Best Engines of China" seven times. HYCET also manufactures engines with CVVL technology. Apart from HYCET, only three major brands in the world, namely BMW, Nissan and Toyota, can fully master this technology. The 10 millionth engine that rolled off the assembly line this time is a 1.5T in-cylinder direct-injection gasoline engine whose model is 4B15C. This engine features maximum power of 135kW, a maximum torque of 275 Nm and a minimum fuel consumption rate of 218.2g/kWh, ranking among the top in the industry in terms of combustion efficiency and emission level. In the future, this high-powered engine will be equipped on HAVAL JOLION and other models.

In the new era of pursuing low-carbon and energy-saving development, relying on six engine product platforms, HYCET has not only produced all kinds of gasoline and diesel engines, but also made all efforts to develop DHT engines, hydrogen energy engines and synthetic fuel engines, to provide increasing products to meet the different demands of consumers. At present, HYCET has successfully launched the 1.5L naturally aspirated gasoline engine 4G15H which is specially designed for hybrid electrical vehicles. This engine integrates a number of advanced technologies such as electronic water pump, low-pressure EGR, high-efficiency ignition, 4.5bar multi-point fuel injection, 13:1 compression ratio and Atkinson cycle. Meanwhile, this product is fully integrated with GWM's "L.E.M.O.N. DHT" technology, which enables the engine to be promoted in more markets and comparable to European and American automobile products. Moreover, according to the plan, HYCET will also launch a 2.0T dedicated hybrid engine with thermal efficiency exceeding 45% in 2023, and release the first high-thermal-efficiency dedicated synthetic fuel engine and hydrogen fuel engine in 2024 and 2025, respectively, to a more advanced and greener experience for car users.

image1.jpg

In the future, GWM's HYCET will conduct in-depth iterations in the three dimensions of green and low-carbon development, intelligent control and high-efficiency power by upholding the R&D concept of "conducting targeted investment and becoming industry leader", to truly realize the independent R&D of the high-grade power.

favicon.png?sn=CN39945&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-10-millionth-engine-of-gwm-is-born-and-another-23-power-plans-announced-301331662.html

SOURCE GWM

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN39945&Transmission_Id=202107121204PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN39945&DateId=20210712
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment