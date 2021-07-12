Logo
The Kroger Co. Named to Computerworld's Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, July 12, 2021

CINCINNATI, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced it has been named to Computerworld magazine's Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT for 2021. This year's recognition marks the fourth consecutive year that Kroger's technology and digital team has been recognized by this annual list for having an innovative, industry-leading workplace culture. Kroger ranks #51 among large companies on the 2021 list.

Kroger_award.jpg

"Every day, our technology and digital team helps bring a seamless experience to our customers and our associates, enabled by technology, data, and digital capabilities," said Yael Cosset, Kroger's chief technology and digital officer. "I am so proud of our team's dedication to creating the best shopping experience for our customers and the best working environment for our associates."

The 100 Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual list compiled by Computerworld that ranks the top work environments for technology professionals. The list is developed on categories like benefits, career development, training, and retention. Computerworld also surveys a company's IT associates and their responses are a factor in determining the rankings.

Kroger's technology and digital team culture focuses on developing and growing a passionate team that drives the company's seamless ecosystem. Any individual looking for a career within the technology and digital space – or within the Kroger Family of Companies – can explore opportunities on jobs.kroger.com.

The complete Computerworld Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT list for 2021 can be downloaded here.

About The Kroger Co.
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

kroger_co_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL40434&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-kroger-co-named-to-computerworlds-top-100-best-places-to-work-in-it-301331669.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL40434&Transmission_Id=202107121210PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL40434&DateId=20210712
