Professional Painters Have A Chance To 'Drive' Business Growth With A Custom Van From The KILZ® Brand And MotorTrend®

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

THE PRIMER BRAND TRUSTED BY PROS AND THEIR TOOLS-OF-THE-TRADE PARTNERS ARE OFFERING $110,000 IN PROFESSIONAL EQUIPMENT

PR Newswire

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 12, 2021

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the makers of the KILZ® brand, trusted by Pros for over 40 years, announced the KILZ® Pro Van Contest, a once-in-a-lifetime business opportunity to win a new 2020 Ford® Transit 350 Cargo Van fully equipped with a MotorTrend® professional painters' package that includes all the painting tools a Pro could desire, valued at $110,000.

KILZ1.jpg

The KILZ® Pro Van Contest is an extension of the commitment that the primer brand has to the professional painter and contractor community, providing them with the support needed for long-term success. The makers of the KILZ® brand, and The Home Depot have a history of working together to meet professional painters' needs through the BEHR PRO® Professional Products & Services Program.

"There is a high market demand for painters and other trade professionals. As the most trusted primer brand, we want to help new and experienced pros do their best work and grow their business," says Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer for Behr Paint Company. "That's why we have partnered with the leading brands in the industry and The Home Depot to create this business-building van and prize package."

In addition to the premium professional van, which will be customized with the company logo of the lucky winner, the $110,00 prize includes gear from:

  • KILZ® Brand – Six Primer varieties (KILZ® Original, KILZ 2®, KILZ 3®, KILZ® PVA, KILZ® Restoration and KILZ® Mold + Mildew); Brushes, Rollers and Roller Covers
  • BEHR® and BEHR PRO® – Interior and Exterior Paints*
  • 3M® – Scotch® Blue™ Painter's Tape and Supplies
  • Werner® Co. – Werner® Ladders, Weather Guard® bins, mats, and hook holders
  • Graco Inc. – Airless Sprayers and accessories

"We know how important transportation, equipment and advertising are for trade professionals. This van, designed by MotorTrend, will help its winner in all three of these vital business areas," said Allen.

"We didn't want to build just any van, we wanted to create the ultimate workspace for an on-the-go pro. We worked with the KILZ team to ideate, design, and create a mobile workspace that would be the envy of any paint professional. Full of thoughtful touches and functional features, this van will not only transport all of the primer, paint and tools to the job, it will have all of the extras that a pro needs to be successful and to enhance the enjoyment of any job," said Sean P. Holman, Content Director for MotorTrend Group.

Pros can enter the contest by sharing how they would use the van, if selected the winner, at www.kilz.com/provan, along with a jobsite or process photo from their professional work. Entries will be accepted from today, July 12, through October 12, 2021 at 12am EST.

*KILZ brand products are available to professional contractors and painters through the BEHR PRO® Services offering. For more information visit https://www.behr.com/pro/.

About KILZ® Products

Since 1974, the KILZ® brand has served professional painters and do-it-yourselfers with a trusted line of professional grade, hardworking coatings products, including the #1 selling primer in the industry. With a durable, long-lasting finish, the quality of KILZ products has been trusted for generations, creating a legacy of quality and performance. Also included in this award-winning product lineup is the Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines® Paint collection. For more information, and to find a nearby KILZ brand retailer in the United States or Canada, visit KILZ.com. The KILZ brand is owned by Santa Ana, Calif.-based Behr Paint Company, a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

KILZ2.jpg

KILZ3.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF38300&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/professional-painters-have-a-chance-to-drive-business-growth-with-a-custom-van-from-the-kilz-brand-and-motortrend-301331609.html

SOURCE KILZ

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF38300&Transmission_Id=202107121230PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF38300&DateId=20210712
