UCASU Announces Ethereum-based NFT representing Atlanta Historical Landmark

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

UCASU Announces Ethereum-based NFT representing Atlanta Historical Landmark

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, July 12, 2021

ATLANTA, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) announced the company has partnered with third-party cryptocurrency focused companies to offer real estate NFTs (non-fungible tokens), to represent particular artistic and proprietary rights of historical buildings. The flagship project will focus on the historical Rufus Rose House, the oldest building in the heart of downtown Atlanta. Built in 1901, Rufus Rose House is Atlanta's only standing Victorian Queen Anne mansion. It is a national Historic Place designated by federal government, and an official Landmark Building of the city.

NFTs have dominated in the digital art and other digital collectibles over the past year. Based on block-chain technology, NFTs are almost immune to unauthorized copying or changing, making it a powerful vehicle to represent digital proprietary rights. The wave was followed by sports related events like the Super Bowl and Kentucky Derby, along with unique collectibles involving iconic celebrities.

Historical buildings hold unique artistic and collectible value, which can be tokenized into NFTs, making them available and accessible to broader groups of collectors and sponsors. Partnering with Atlanta-based Great Estate NFT and Singapore-based Bingoo Fintech, UC Asset will transfer certain artistic and proprietary rights derived from historical landmark buildings to its technology partners, who will build those unique proprietary rights into Ethereum-based NFTs and sell them, repaying UC Asset for use of its property rights.

"People have been selling real estate NFTs but as far as we have observed, they are virtual properties built in a virtual block-chain world with no physical existence in the real world; and do not offer buyers access to real properties." explains Larry Wu, founder of UC Asset. "The NFTs offered by our technology partners will be the first of a kind, which will represent proprietary rights as both a piece of digital artwork and a piece of real estate. We believe this disruptive concept of interweaving the digital and physical world will lead the new trend of NFT creation."

Wu suggests historical landmark NFTs will offer new property rights that traditionally have not existed. "NFT technology offers the ability to add new information to a token without compromising the existing information. Using NFT technology, a historical building can be digitized and keep its original history, while allowing new information to be added to its history so it will record its evolving history in real time. Buyers are no longer passive collectors. They become active partners and contributors to the content of those tokens and to the evolving history and legacy of the building," Wu explains.

For Rufus Rose House specifically, UC Asset hopes NFTs created from this cherished landmark will tell the story of its southern legacy, while working to promote the diverse and socially inclusive future of the city of Atlanta.

All proceeds, from its partners' sale of NFTs, will be used to refurbish and restore Rufus Rose House until the building is fully preserved.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with value-added strategies, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact:
Christal Jordan | Investor Relations Director, UC Asset LP
[email protected] | +1 678-499-0297

favicon.png?sn=LN40433&sd=2021-07-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucasu-announces-ethereum-based-nft-representing-atlanta-historical-landmark-301331655.html

SOURCE UC Asset LP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN40433&Transmission_Id=202107121201PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN40433&DateId=20210712
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment