Cooper Financial Group Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor

- New Purchases: IXG, MDYV, RSP, FFWM, SCHD, MUC, SAGE, DBX, TROW, XLI, XLB, NOMD, CEF, VLO, PII, ZM, EAGG, MKSI, JEF, KR, IRM, GM, IYE, CTRN, XLG, ADP, TMKRU,
- Added Positions: IUSB, EFV, ESGU, XLE, SPLG, XSOE, JKH, EFG, MSFT, GOVT, SCHA, IVV, MTUM, VLUE, AAPL, MUB, SPYG, SPYV, IXUS, PYPL, PALL, NAC, TSLA, IJR, MDYG, AMZN, ABBV, IBM, DIS, GNRC, PSLV, SPAB, SPSB, SPSM, NEE, GOOGL, HD, TGT, VZ, WPC, FPF, QAI, TOTL, T, ADBE, AME, AMGN, IVZ, NLY, BBY, BIO, BA, COST, DHR, EW, EMR, F, ILMN, JPM, KLAC, LRCX, MU, NVDA, OHI, PG, SWKS, SBUX, TPX, ZBRA, VCV, PM, LEA, FSK, BABA, KEYS, QRVO, TWLO, MEDP, AOA, ESGE, LDUR, REMX, SPEM, BLK, CVX, CSCO, CMCSA, DUK, MNST, HSY, IEX, TT, IP, KMB, SPGI, OKE, PNC, PEP, PRFT, QCOM, LUV, TD, USB, UPS, WBA, WFC, V, AVGO, SSNC, NOVT, FB, PNR, ETSY, SQ, YETI, MRNA, IJH, KWEB,
- Reduced Positions: IHI, FTEC, IGLB, MBB, FALN, IGSB, LQD, AMT, MMM, ROK, JNJ, QQQ, BRK.B, MRK, VEA, VOO, DSI, ITOT, FPE, DHS, VWO, TMUS, CLX, USHY, SPY, SCHP, XOM, JETS, IWS, IWP, IWM, IVW, INTC, IEFA, IEF, CRM, RTX, WMT, OTIS, AFIN, GOOG, FTNT, GHY, BP, O, VUG, VTV, C, VO, AGNC, APTV, KO, BEN, ANET, UNH, GE, GS, DIA, MAR, NFLX,
- Sold Out: USMV, LMBS, SPIB, MJ, SHYG, IXN, RODM, TTWO, THO, AIA, AGG, GLD, VYM, IPHI, SIZE, MCK, HOLX, CI,
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 470,407 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.24%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 778,762 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 1,133,546 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 422,355 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.05%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 146,040 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $77.794000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 118,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $68.58. The stock is now traded at around $67.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.219900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Foundation Inc (FFWM)
Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in First Foundation Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.92 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc (MUC)
Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.02 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $15.47. The stock is now traded at around $16.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 624.50%. The purchase prices were between $52.6 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $53.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 156,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 422,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 43.57%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $52.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 139,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 652.97%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $118.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 52.48%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 28.30%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.301900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.79 and $51.01, with an estimated average price of $50.92.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $36.73, with an estimated average price of $36.5.Sold Out: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $22.91, with an estimated average price of $21.03.Sold Out: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $301.95 and $338.08, with an estimated average price of $322.6.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $45.56 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $45.83.Reduced: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Cooper Financial Group reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 93.23%. The sale prices were between $330.36 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.72. The stock is now traded at around $369.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Cooper Financial Group still held 809 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
Cooper Financial Group reduced to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 43.6%. The sale prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $120.155700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Cooper Financial Group still held 40,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)
Cooper Financial Group reduced to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 35.98%. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $70.33, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Cooper Financial Group still held 55,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Cooper Financial Group reduced to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 25.84%. The sale prices were between $107.91 and $108.71, with an estimated average price of $108.36. The stock is now traded at around $108.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Cooper Financial Group still held 30,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.
