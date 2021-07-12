Hoertkorn Richard Charles Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Starbucks Corp, Wynn Resorts, Sells Marvell Technology Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, DTE Energy Co

New Purchases: VIAC,

VIAC, Added Positions: F, GE, INTC, CSCO, KMI, SBUX, WYNN, DVN, XOM,

F, GE, INTC, CSCO, KMI, SBUX, WYNN, DVN, XOM, Reduced Positions: GSK, MSFT, GOOGL, KO, HD, MCD, CBRE, ACM, C, NUE, BRK.B, PFE, WAB, AWR, VTRS,

GSK, MSFT, GOOGL, KO, HD, MCD, CBRE, ACM, C, NUE, BRK.B, PFE, WAB, AWR, VTRS, Sold Out: MRVL, DTE, VMW, DASH,

Larkspur, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ViacomCBS Inc, Starbucks Corp, Wynn Resorts, sells Marvell Technology Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, DTE Energy Co, VMware Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoertkorn Richard Charles. As of 2021Q2, Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 76 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,442 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,285 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 334,520 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 72,341 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 38,262 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%

Hoertkorn Richard Charles initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 36,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 49.55%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $118.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $112.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.