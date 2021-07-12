Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc Buys Fortinet Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Amgen Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc

- New Purchases: FTNT, CHTR, WMG, TTD, TDY, BP, HUBS, MDB, VTV, ALGN, VIG, WY, VEEV, VNQ, TDG, SBKO, SPXC, ROKU, RBLX, PAYC, PANW, ORI, JCI, EFX, CRNC,
- Added Positions: UNH, PFE, MSI, BXP, FTV, UNP, MA, DLR, JPM, AN, JNJ, COF, VZ, WWD, SHOP, QQQ, OSK, LKQ, BRKR, COG, AJG, SLB, BBY, COLB, WAT, KEYS, HSY, CSCO, FHN, ESGU, NUE, DVY, SDY, VUG, IWD, BAC, USB, OTIS, NWN, MET, MCD, CE, XLV, GS, ETN, EWBC,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, AMGN, ROK, NUAN, TMO, ADI, QCOM, AVY, DELL, PPG, FB, PM, AAPL, ETR, MRK, ABBV, AMP, CME, NKE, AMZN, MCO, TFC, AME, BLK, EA, NEE, IBB, ALL, XLP, XLE, XOM, IBM, MMC, XLB, MDT, PEP, SPGI, TXN, WBA, IYC, IYG, IYJ, SPY, SCHX, IWF, MMM, T, ADBE, APD, MO, AEE, AXP, ADSK, BDX, CVS, CAH, CAT, C, XLC, COP, ED, XLY, CTVA, DOW, DD, LLY, ESS, EL, GD, GIS, GILD, HUM, INGR, INTU, PHO, PBW, KMB, KMI, LOW, MKC, NFLX, NVDA, PNC, PYPL, PGR, PLD, SCHW, TGT, XLK, TRV, UMPQ, UPS, XLU, VTRS, WFC, ICF, IYT, IAT, IYW, VYM, IWB,
- Sold Out: VAR, FLIR, IWR, CACI, ICE, HPE,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 863,796 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,218,586 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 64,613 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 267,309 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- Visa Inc (V) - 311,721 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $256.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 109,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $713.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 20,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.57 and $39.2, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $36.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 355,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $423.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.913800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 34.41%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $414.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 156,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 368.30%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 512,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 65.14%. The purchase prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44. The stock is now traded at around $223.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 142,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 77.42%. The purchase prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $118.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 211,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 57.78%. The purchase prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $70.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 381,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 31.48%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $221.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 176,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $73.93 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.53.Sold Out: CACI International Inc (CACI)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $246.66 and $266.57, with an estimated average price of $257.62.Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115.Sold Out: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $14.45 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $15.79.
