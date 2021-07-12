Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc Buys Fortinet Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Amgen Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc

New Purchases: FTNT, CHTR, WMG, TTD, TDY, BP, HUBS, MDB, VTV, ALGN, VIG, WY, VEEV, VNQ, TDG, SBKO, SPXC, ROKU, RBLX, PAYC, PANW, ORI, JCI, EFX, CRNC,

Portland, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fortinet Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Pfizer Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Warner Music Group Corp, sells The Walt Disney Co, Amgen Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc owns 313 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 863,796 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,218,586 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 64,613 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 267,309 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Visa Inc (V) - 311,721 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $256.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 109,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $713.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 20,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.57 and $39.2, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $36.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 355,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $423.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.913800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 34.41%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $414.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 156,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 368.30%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 512,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 65.14%. The purchase prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44. The stock is now traded at around $223.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 142,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 77.42%. The purchase prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $118.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 211,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 57.78%. The purchase prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $70.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 381,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 31.48%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $221.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 176,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $73.93 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.53.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $246.66 and $266.57, with an estimated average price of $257.62.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $14.45 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $15.79.