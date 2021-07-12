Logo
E&G Advisors, LP Buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, American Express Co, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company E&G Advisors, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, American Express Co, Phillips 66, DXC Technology Co, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, E&G Advisors, LP. As of 2021Q2, E&G Advisors, LP owns 12 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of E&G Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/e%26g+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of E&G Advisors, LP
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 0 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 0 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 0 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  4. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 0 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 0 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $82.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $173.645900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The stock is now traded at around $249.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $243.04 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.63.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.59 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $29.83.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of E&G Advisors, LP. Also check out:

1. E&G Advisors, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. E&G Advisors, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. E&G Advisors, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that E&G Advisors, LP keeps buying
