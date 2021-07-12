E&G Advisors, LP Buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, American Express Co, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: XLB, XME, AXP, PSX, DXC, RE, MU, NTR, REGN, SIVB,
- Sold Out: VIG, IWF, AGG, SPAB, SPY, TLT, TIP, GOOGL, LQD, AAPL, JPM, AMZN, SPLG, VTV, HYG, VWO, VGT, MSFT, VBR, SHY, C, GLD, VGK, DAL, SPHB, STWD, EWJ, LRCX, HYI, VEA, FB, UNH, SPYG, BRK.B, GS, GSLC, QQQ, CMCSA, BIT, HD, DSL, FDN, JPC, V, GM, BAC, PCI, IVV, NEE, GOOG, VOO, GILD, LOW, GDX, RSP, SPYV, XLF, XLK, JNJ, BX, JPI, T, EPD, MRK, VZ, RA, PFE, EMR, JNK, CSCO, DE, EEM, SPDW, AMAT, XOM, AVGO, SPEM, CAT, FDX, INTC, XLY, LMT, NUE, TXN, AMGN, CVX, PRU, PM, CWB, XPO, MUI, KLAC, MA, PFF, BLK, PXD, PG, TGT, LYB, MS, IWM, SLV, USMV, XLE, IBM, NVDA, NEM, EFL, DUK, CHI, BABA, HUM, NVS, UPS, WMT, NSL, SPSM, LLY, TMO, AGNC, MO, CI, QCOM, SNY, LUV, UAL, RTX, VLO, LHX, PNC, DFS, KKR, IWR, ATVI, BMY, STZ, ABBV, IWN, RDN, SWK, UNP, DIS, BTZ, CVS, CMI, D, HSY, MCD, STT, EDD, CG, ARDC, PYPL, CBTX, XLI, XLV, AEP, BIIB, COF, IRM, NKE, ORCL, VOD, WFC, ET, DFJ, OIH, CB, BXMT, CCI, ETR, OXY, EPS, VNQ, ACN, APD, AVB, EMN, F, MSI, PNW, WYNN, IEF, SMH, KO, GE, HON, NSC, ROP, SLB, SDS, NRO, DMLP,
For the details of E&G Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/e%26g+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 0 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 0 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 0 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 0 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 0 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)
E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $82.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $173.645900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)
E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The stock is now traded at around $249.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $243.04 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.63.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.59 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $29.83.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.
