E&G Advisors, LP Buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, American Express Co, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, American Express Co, Phillips 66, DXC Technology Co, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, E&G Advisors, LP. As of 2021Q2, E&G Advisors, LP owns 12 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%.

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $243.04 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.63.

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.59 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $29.83.

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.