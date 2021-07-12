FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, Lowe's Inc, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Deere, Wells Fargo

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, Lowe's Inc, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Deere, Wells Fargo

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH (Current Portfolio) buys Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, Lowe's Inc, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, Sempra Energy, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Deere, Wells Fargo, Duke Energy Corp, National Western Life Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH. As of 2021Q2, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH owns 175 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/farmers+%26+merchants+trust+co+of+long+beach/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH
  1. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL) - 10,485 shares, 23.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.04%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 161,874 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,130 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,671 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.47%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 32,555 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $195.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 11,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.79 and $62.76, with an estimated average price of $62.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $917.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.451500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach by 61.04%. The purchase prices were between $7730 and $8275, with an estimated average price of $8154.57. The stock is now traded at around $8125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.87%. The holding were 10,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 219.54%. The purchase prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $133.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 144.28%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $242.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 85.32%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $302.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 35.27%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $352.886100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2604.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33.

Sold Out: National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in National Western Life Group Inc. The sale prices were between $224.39 and $259.98, with an estimated average price of $238.98.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH. Also check out:

1. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH's Undervalued Stocks
2. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider