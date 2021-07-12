FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, Lowe's Inc, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Deere, Wells Fargo

New Purchases: LOW, CMF, FTSM, VNLA, BLK, VGSH, NOW, AMD, NVDA, LMBS, GSY, BABA, SHOP, KWEB, PLTR, FDX, DEO, CVS, ZTS, IYW, MELI, LSI, MAR, DD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, Lowe's Inc, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, Sempra Energy, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Deere, Wells Fargo, Duke Energy Corp, National Western Life Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH. As of 2021Q2, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH owns 175 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL) - 10,485 shares, 23.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 161,874 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,130 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,671 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.47% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 32,555 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $195.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 11,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.79 and $62.76, with an estimated average price of $62.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $917.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.451500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach by 61.04%. The purchase prices were between $7730 and $8275, with an estimated average price of $8154.57. The stock is now traded at around $8125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.87%. The holding were 10,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 219.54%. The purchase prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $133.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 144.28%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $242.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 85.32%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $302.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 35.27%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $352.886100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2604.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in National Western Life Group Inc. The sale prices were between $224.39 and $259.98, with an estimated average price of $238.98.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.