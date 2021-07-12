Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Packaging Corp of America, Steel Dynamics Inc, Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc

New Purchases: SPHQ, MQY, LRGF, IJS, PCAR, TDY, WKHS, CARE, SUPN, MANU, KE, NAKD, SCPL, SI, UWMC, UWMC, ROOT, CPNG, ESGV, STLA, NX, FLWS, CO, SMP, SIGA, PLUG, TPC, SAVA, GLT, NTGR, NOV, FCEL, FNF, CLF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, sells Packaging Corp of America, Steel Dynamics Inc, Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc, Intuit Inc, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. owns 739 stocks with a total value of $623 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/graves-light+private+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 113,485 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 371,176 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 224,186 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 184,595 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 291,011 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.81%

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 229,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $16.88, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $42.27. The stock is now traded at around $43.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $110.44, with an estimated average price of $104.5. The stock is now traded at around $103.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $423.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $88.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 73.34%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 110,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 92,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.86%. The purchase prices were between $136.09 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.92. The stock is now traded at around $144.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $104.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.99%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 766.67%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $536.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $132.75 and $155.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.82 and $12.08, with an estimated average price of $11.99.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $54.18, with an estimated average price of $52.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in NewMarket Corp. The sale prices were between $306.92 and $388.66, with an estimated average price of $350.65.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.