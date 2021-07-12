Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Packaging Corp of America, Steel Dynamics Inc, Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Packaging Corp of America, Steel Dynamics Inc, Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, sells Packaging Corp of America, Steel Dynamics Inc, Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc, Intuit Inc, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. owns 739 stocks with a total value of $623 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/graves-light+private+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 113,485 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 371,176 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  3. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 224,186 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 184,595 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 291,011 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.81%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 229,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc (MQY)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $16.88, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $42.27. The stock is now traded at around $43.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $110.44, with an estimated average price of $104.5. The stock is now traded at around $103.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $423.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $88.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 73.34%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 110,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 92,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.86%. The purchase prices were between $136.09 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.92. The stock is now traded at around $144.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $104.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.99%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 766.67%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $536.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $132.75 and $155.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67.

Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc (MEN)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.82 and $12.08, with an estimated average price of $11.99.

Sold Out: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $54.18, with an estimated average price of $52.

Sold Out: NewMarket Corp (NEU)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in NewMarket Corp. The sale prices were between $306.92 and $388.66, with an estimated average price of $350.65.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.



Here is the complete portfolio of Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider