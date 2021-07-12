Somerset Capital Management LLP Buys Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sea, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Buenaventura Mining Co Inc, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, Despegar.com Corp

- New Purchases: JMIA,
- Added Positions: TME, SE, NTES, YUMC, MELI, YNDX, HHR, IBN, HUYA, BAP,
- Reduced Positions: INFY, ATHM, DESP, CPA, GLOB,
- Sold Out: BVN, EWT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Somerset Capital Management LLP
- Yandex NV (YNDX) - 2,559,369 shares, 16.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%
- ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 9,140,006 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 6,941,550 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.78%
- Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 2,013,700 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.28%
- NetEase Inc (NTES) - 1,045,900 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.83%
Somerset Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Somerset Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 7388095.24%. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $12.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 3,103,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Somerset Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 34.66%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $273.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 335,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Somerset Capital Management LLP added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 1150.00%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1518.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Buenaventura Mining Co Inc (BVN)
Somerset Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Buenaventura Mining Co Inc. The sale prices were between $8.8 and $12.27, with an estimated average price of $10.49.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)
Somerset Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $62.18.
