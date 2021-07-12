Burns J W & Co Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, AT&T Inc, Fortive Corp

New Purchases: SPHQ, QQQJ, BNL, AXP, LLY, WMT, XLB, SBAC, SHW, VO,

SPHQ, QQQJ, BNL, AXP, LLY, WMT, XLB, SBAC, SHW, VO, Added Positions: IJS, AMZN, IBB, ABT, DIS, BA, DE, TSM, XLY, AB, CRM, NEE, ZTS, PG, XLF, BABA, QCOM, VYM, TSLA, PFE, CHD, BAC, ATVI, MA, TR, NVS, CMCSA,

IJS, AMZN, IBB, ABT, DIS, BA, DE, TSM, XLY, AB, CRM, NEE, ZTS, PG, XLF, BABA, QCOM, VYM, TSLA, PFE, CHD, BAC, ATVI, MA, TR, NVS, CMCSA, Reduced Positions: MSFT, QQQ, AAPL, T, BDX, BMY, SYK, CSCO, GOOGL, PFF, VIG, JNJ, OTIS, BRK.B, CARR, LOW, COST, SJM, PLTR, SPY, DHR, VTI, KO, CLX, CME, CVX, MO, SHOP, YUMC, WM, XLP, DIA, FPE, IVW, IWF, RSP, XLK, KEY, ATO, STZ, ECL, INTC, ISRG, UNH, MDLZ, TJX, UNP, NGG, MED, PLUG, TD, GILD, XOM, PM, ZBH, VOO, ED, XLE, CBU, YUM,

MSFT, QQQ, AAPL, T, BDX, BMY, SYK, CSCO, GOOGL, PFF, VIG, JNJ, OTIS, BRK.B, CARR, LOW, COST, SJM, PLTR, SPY, DHR, VTI, KO, CLX, CME, CVX, MO, SHOP, YUMC, WM, XLP, DIA, FPE, IVW, IWF, RSP, XLK, KEY, ATO, STZ, ECL, INTC, ISRG, UNH, MDLZ, TJX, UNP, NGG, MED, PLUG, TD, GILD, XOM, PM, ZBH, VOO, ED, XLE, CBU, YUM, Sold Out: IAU, FTV, RGEN,

Investment company Burns J W & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, American Express Co, Eli Lilly and Co, sells iShares Gold Trust, AT&T Inc, Fortive Corp, Repligen Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burns J W & Co Inc. As of 2021Q2, Burns J W & Co Inc owns 184 stocks with a total value of $635 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 390,639 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 168,554 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% Visa Inc (V) - 140,819 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,308 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,777 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.34 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.72. The stock is now traded at around $34.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 27,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $24.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $235.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $173.645900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $139.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 54.10%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $121.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 45.44%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $183.319300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $46.69, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $46.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5.

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85.