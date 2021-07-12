Logo
Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, ViacomCBS Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Triangle Securities Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, ViacomCBS Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, ServiceNow Inc, sells Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Triangle Securities Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Triangle Securities Wealth Management owns 174 stocks with a total value of $291 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Triangle Securities Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/triangle+securities+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Triangle Securities Wealth Management
  1. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 161,238 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  2. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 29,038 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
  3. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 116,757 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,502 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,022 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
New Purchase: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 86,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $566.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $302.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 169.58%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 35,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $153.1 and $165.63, with an estimated average price of $159.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Triangle Securities Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Triangle Securities Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Triangle Securities Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Triangle Securities Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Triangle Securities Wealth Management keeps buying
