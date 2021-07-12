Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, ViacomCBS Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

- New Purchases: GT, VRTX, KHC, NOW, DOV, PYPL, XLF, PPG,
- Added Positions: VIAC, KKR, BX, VEEV, CRM, IBB, CERN, BDX, STZ, RY, SLB, SABR, BA, WFC, IGV, DD, K, IWD, RSP,
- Reduced Positions: SLYV, LOW, SCHX, VCR, VGT, DE, CARR, MSFT, CAT, IJH, AAPL, COF, GOOG, BIIB, CMCSA, TSN, UPS, JPM, MS, ORCL, TGT, AVGO, GS, SPLK, SPY, V, LRCX, SDY, VZ, VYM, KIE, PNC, BWA, UL, UNP, UNH, AMGN, DOW, CP, PG, SCHA, IJR, BMY, INTC, AMAT, AMT, DAR, FCNCA, GE, WAB, T, COP, PEP, MCD, GOOGL, HON, NSC, WMT, USB, SHW, NKE, NCR, DGRW, VUG, IJS, IHI, FDX, CSCO, IBM, SYY, CVX, LH, VO, DGX, TJX, LLY, VTI, FANG, VMC, EEM, BLK, ACN,
- Sold Out: BR,
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 161,238 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 29,038 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 116,757 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,502 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,022 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 86,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $566.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 527 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $302.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 727 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 169.58%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 35,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $153.1 and $165.63, with an estimated average price of $159.65.
