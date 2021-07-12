Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, ViacomCBS Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

New Purchases: GT, VRTX, KHC, NOW, DOV, PYPL, XLF, PPG,

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, ViacomCBS Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, ServiceNow Inc, sells Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Triangle Securities Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Triangle Securities Wealth Management owns 174 stocks with a total value of $291 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Triangle Securities Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/triangle+securities+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 161,238 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 29,038 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 116,757 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,502 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,022 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 86,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $566.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $302.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 169.58%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 35,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $153.1 and $165.63, with an estimated average price of $159.65.