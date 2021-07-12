Grubman Wealth Management Buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Sells iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Western Alliance Bancorp

- New Purchases: ESML, EAGG, QQQ, GOOG, BMY, NKE, CVNA,
- Added Positions: VMBS, IEI, AGG, ESGU, IWB, PGX, STIP, ESGD, EFA, SUSB, VCIT, IWM, VCSH, VNQ, HEDJ, AMZN, VGIT, NFLX,
- Reduced Positions: SCHK, EWU, MBB, VB, VTI, VOO, IWD, BWX, VOT, WIP, VIG, VGSH, IWN, SPY, PG, MSFT, INTC, SPOT, TSLA, VO, TTWO, VXF,
- Sold Out: KO, WAL,
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 301,618 shares, 23.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 391,927 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 134,461 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 170,541 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 170,638 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56%
Grubman Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 75,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Grubman Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.469800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 40,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Grubman Wealth Management initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $361.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 766 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Grubman Wealth Management initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2604.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 94 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Grubman Wealth Management initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 735 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Grubman Wealth Management initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Grubman Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 243,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Grubman Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $90.87 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 52,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Grubman Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.987900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 30,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Grubman Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 46.10%. The purchase prices were between $25.93 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $26.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 51,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)
Grubman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $108.02, with an estimated average price of $98.99.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Grubman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.
Here is the complete portfolio of Grubman Wealth Management. Also check out:
