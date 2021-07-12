Logo
Grubman Wealth Management Buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Sells iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Western Alliance Bancorp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Berkeley, CA, based Investment company Grubman Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, sells iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Western Alliance Bancorp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grubman Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Grubman Wealth Management owns 70 stocks with a total value of $314 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Grubman Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grubman+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Grubman Wealth Management
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 301,618 shares, 23.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 391,927 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 134,461 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
  4. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 170,541 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%
  5. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 170,638 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56%
New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Grubman Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 75,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Grubman Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.469800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 40,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Grubman Wealth Management initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $361.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Grubman Wealth Management initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2604.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 94 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Grubman Wealth Management initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Grubman Wealth Management initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Grubman Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 243,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Grubman Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $90.87 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 52,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Grubman Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.987900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 30,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Grubman Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 46.10%. The purchase prices were between $25.93 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $26.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 51,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Grubman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $108.02, with an estimated average price of $98.99.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Grubman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Grubman Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Grubman Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Grubman Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Grubman Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Grubman Wealth Management keeps buying
