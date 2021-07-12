This Summer Enjoy Even More Free Movies and Television Series with Redbox

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

This Summer Enjoy Even More Free Movies and Television Series with Redbox

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Redbox Free Live TV Now Offers 100 Channels and Thousands of Hours of Movies, Television, News, Music and Lifestyle Entertainment

Redbox Free On Demand (AVOD) Deepens Catalogue with Movies from Shout! Factory, Legendary Television, Magnolia Pictures, and Relativity Media

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, July 12, 2021

CHICAGO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbox, America's destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment, is expanding its lineup of content available through its free, ad-supported streaming platform, which includes Free Live TV and Free On Demand.

Redbox_Logo.jpg

Redbox add more free content to its ad-supported free streaming platforms - Free Live TV and Free On Demand.

Redbox's Free Live TV now has 100 linear channels featuring a wide range of channel partners delivering movies, television, news, sports and lifestyle content programmed for the tastes of Redbox's 40 million customers. Some of the most popular Free Live TV channels include Crackle, Popcornflix, Tastemade, Unsolved Mysteries, Cheddar News, Divorce Court, Pac-12 Network and many more. Free Live TV is available to enjoy on Redbox.com, Roku, iOS and Android devices, Android TV, Vizio Smart TVs, LG TVs, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Samsung, and Chromecast.

In addition to this, Free On Demand, Redbox's free ad-supported service, has deepened its catalog of movies and television, adding content from Shout! Factory, Legendary Television, Magnolia Pictures, and Relativity Media. This Summer 13 (Jason Statham), Empire State (Dwayne Johnson), Solace (Anthony Hopkins) and Child 44 (Tom Hardy), among many others, will be available on Free On Demand along with hundreds of additional titles. Free On Demand is available on Redbox.com, Roku, Vizio, LG, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS and Android, & with more devices coming soon.

"We know audiences are hungry for entertainment, and we've seen steady growth across Free Live TV and Free On Demand since they were launched in 2020," said Jason Kwong, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Redbox. "Redbox is building a home for audiences looking for the widest possible selection of entertainment at every price point, including free."

Over the past two years, Redbox has transformed into a multi-product entertainment provider with physical and digital options for consumers. In 2020, Redbox expanded its service to include free, ad-supported platforms - Free Live TV and Free On Demand - to satisfy demand for free content expected to grow to $26 Billion by 2023 (SNL KAGAN 2020). Redbox now serves multiple windows and business models, including film distribution, transactional video on demand (TVOD), premium video on demand (PVOD), ad-supported linear and on demand (AVOD).

As previously announced on May 17, 2021, Redbox entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM", "SGAMU," and "SGAMW") ("Seaport Global Acquisition"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company on Nasdaq under the ticker RDBX. Redbox expects to use the capital from the transaction to invest in innovation, pay down debt and accelerate the Company's digital transformation.

About Redbox
Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content, and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of more than 40,000 entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop.  Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider.  For more information, visit redbox.com.  

favicon.png?sn=CG40411&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-summer-enjoy-even-more-free-movies-and-television-series-with-redbox-301331696.html

SOURCE Redbox

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG40411&Transmission_Id=202107121300PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG40411&DateId=20210712
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment