LINCOLN TECH LAUNCHES MAZDA AUTOMOTIVE STUDENT TRAINING IN COLUMBIA, MD

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

New program designed to help fill growing demand for automotive technicians

Parsippany, NJ, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation ( LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, will introduce Mazda Automotive Student Training (MAST) at its Columbia, MD campus this summer. Students enrolled in Automotive Technology training can add the Mazda option to their program and build career skills specific to Mazda technologies.

Mazda Automotive Student Training (MAST) may include a number of benefits* for accepted students, such as career placement opportunities with a living wage at participating local Mazda dealerships, one-on-one mentorships with Mazda Master or Senior Certified Techs, discounts on tool kits and Mazda vehicles, and up to $15,000 in student tuition reimbursements.

“After initially partnering with Mazda at our Queens, New York campus in 2019, we’re pleased to expand the program and offer this exciting opportunity to students in Columbia,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “Students come to this campus not only from Maryland, but from northern Virginia and our nation’s capital. This opens up a number of career possibilities for our graduates, and provides benefits to the region’s Mazda dealers as well. A steady supply of Mazda-trained technicians will be available for those dealers for years to come thanks to the Mazda-Lincoln collaboration.”

The program launch will take place on Wednesday, July 14th with a 10AM media event at the Columbia campus. Shaw will join Lincoln Tech faculty, staff and administrators, as well as representatives from Mazda.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, Maryland alone is projected to have 15,000 openings for automotive technicians by 2028, while on a national level 740,000 openings are projected during that time**.

*Must meet dealer terms and conditions

**This data was compiled from the U.S. Dept. of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, for the years 2018-2028, www.careeronestop.org, captured on July 31, 2020. State-specific employment projections can also be found at onetonline.org for the years 2018-2028.

###

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

Peter Tahinos
Lincoln Educational Services
973-766-9656
[email protected]

