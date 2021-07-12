David Herro and Bill Nygren Comment on Alphabet

Alphabet ( GOOG, Financial)( GOOGL, Financial) was a top contributor for the quarter as the company’s financial results continued to positively surprise the market. Specifically, the U.S. communication services provider’s first-quarter total revenue, operating income and earnings per share all outpaced expectations. Once again, Alphabet’s revenue grew faster than had been expected across the board and its total revenue advanced 34% from the prior year. In addition, the adjusted operating margin (excluding “other bets”) expanded by 820 basis points. By segment, search revenue grew 30%, YouTube advertising revenue rose 49% and cloud revenue increased 46%. Furthermore, margin trends improved across all segments and underlying operational expenses appear progressively well controlled relative to history. Management repurchased $11.4 billion worth of shares in the quarter and authorized an additional $50 billion to buy back class C shares. Alphabet’s solid fundamental performance and increased share repurchases prompted us to raise our estimate of its value.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Global Select Fund second-quarter 2021 letter.