David Herro and Bill Nygren Comment on Prosus

Prosus ( XAMS:PRX, Financial), a Netherlands-based internet company, was a notable detractor for the period. The company’s share price declined in the second quarter following management’s announcement in April that it had reduced its stake in Tencent from 31% to 29%, which raised $14.7 billion in cash, and that it agreed not to sell any additional Tencent shares for three years. The move was in line with our expectations since the increase in Tencent’s valuation made it a good time to sell shares and raise cash. Management indicated the sale proceeds would be used to make additional investments, but investors seemed disappointed that the company did not use the proceeds to increase its share repurchase program. Having met management many times over the years, we are confident in their capital allocation track record and decision-making process. During the quarter, Prosus also made a voluntary exchange offer for up to 45.4% ownership of Naspers shares at a 2.27 exchange ratio to reduce the NAV discount; however, the market appears skeptical of this solution. We are currently evaluating the offer. Overall, we find Prosus attractive because it is deeply discounted to our estimate of intrinsic value and we believe its underlying assets are of extremely high quality.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Global Select Fund second-quarter 2021 letter.