David Herro and Bill Nygren Comment on Fiserv

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Jul 12, 2021

Summary

  • The company’s mission-critical software and services generate highly recurring revenue and are tied to strong secular growth trends.
Article's Main Image

Following its transformative acquisition of First Data Corporation in 2019, Fiserv (

FISV, Financial) s now a top provider of digital banking solutions, core account processing software and merchant acquiring services in the U.S. The company’s mission-critical software and services generate highly recurring revenue and are tied to strong secular growth trends within both digital payments and banking. We expect Fiserv’s revenues to grow in the mid- to high-single-digits over the coming years and believe the company will enjoy significant margin expansion as it realizes cost synergies from the First Data acquisition. Furthermore, with its significant free cash flow generation and excess debt capacity, the company should be able to return about 35% of its market capitalization through dividends and share repurchases over the next five years, in our view. We were able to purchase shares at a near 20% discount to the S&P 500 Index’s earnings multiple, which we believe doesn’t give the company enough credit for its risk-adjusted return profile and the quality of this well-managed business.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) and

Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Global Select Fund second-quarter 2021 letter.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
