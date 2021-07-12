Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys Frontdoor Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Stryker Corp

- Added Positions: FTDR, GL, UHS, KEYS, ASGN, UNVR, KMX, CSL, BIP, MIDD, CBRE, MKSI, ORI, STWD, STOR, SNA, TPH, CCOI, PB, AL,
- Reduced Positions: MHK, HGV, LAMR, WH, BRK.B, GOOGL, JEF, V, SBUX, EFA, VT,
- Sold Out: MSFT, INTC, SYK,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 930,725 shares, 61.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) - 74,681 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44%
- ASGN Inc (ASGN) - 123,262 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44%
- Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 60,710 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%
- Globe Life Inc (GL) - 118,152 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.66%
Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 40.89%. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $57.22, with an estimated average price of $52.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 220,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35.
