Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys Frontdoor Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Stryker Corp

Vancouver, A1, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Frontdoor Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Stryker Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $653 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 930,725 shares, 61.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) - 74,681 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44% ASGN Inc (ASGN) - 123,262 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44% Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 60,710 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45% Globe Life Inc (GL) - 118,152 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.66%

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 40.89%. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $57.22, with an estimated average price of $52.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 220,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35.