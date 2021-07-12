Logo
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Materials ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, Viatris Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Enterprise Trust & Investment Co (Current Portfolio) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Materials ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Philip Morris International Inc, Viatris Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Pluralsight Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co. As of 2021Q2, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co owns 201 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/enterprise+trust+%26+investment+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 51,560 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.62%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,176 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 21,425 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,112 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
  5. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 10,010 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $448.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $236.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $362.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WD-40 Co (WDFC)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in WD-40 Co. The purchase prices were between $239.65 and $316.81, with an estimated average price of $256.97. The stock is now traded at around $255.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $133.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.47 and $79.95, with an estimated average price of $78.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 105.49%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $128.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 34,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 33.69%. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $183.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 24,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 46.21%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 55,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 325.99%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.485100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $224.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 294.81%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.

Reduced: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 47.51%. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $98.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co still held 17,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 31.82%. The sale prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1541.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co still held 75 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced to a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp by 23.08%. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $108.02, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $98.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co still held 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co still held 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 32%. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.08. The stock is now traded at around $494.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co still held 85 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 20.18%. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $202.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co still held 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.



