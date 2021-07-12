Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Materials ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, Viatris Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

- New Purchases: SOXX, LLY, QQQ, SRE, WDFC, VWOB, AGR, THQ, FLC, AMCR, BSTZ, ABNB, JPM, PGX, DTE, PFF, SKT, WY, EIX, DUK, GTX, ZM, REZI, ASIX, VCV, RMR, KHC, FT, AEP, TSI, WAB, VOD, RIG, HAL, FLEX, ENB, CGRN,
- Added Positions: XLV, VAW, XLF, DIS, VNQ, ALL, INTC, GLW, FHI, GDX, TSM, CVX, HON, GSK, BAC, NOW, CMCSA, AEE, HPE,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, PM, MMM, BG, XLE, AAPL, HTBK, IBM, TPL, XOM, PEP, IEFA, SIVB, COTY, WAL, OKE, ORI, IUSG, MDY, BDX, BP, ADP, ACN, IVW, IFF, ET, GE, FCX, CME, SAN, ABB,
- Sold Out: VTRS, JPST, PS, DXC, CLDR, COST, HSBC, ING, NVO, IAU, EMR, DEO, STZ, FOXA, AMLP, AFL, TOTL,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 51,560 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.62%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,176 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 21,425 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,112 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 10,010 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $448.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $236.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $362.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 320 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WD-40 Co (WDFC)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in WD-40 Co. The purchase prices were between $239.65 and $316.81, with an estimated average price of $256.97. The stock is now traded at around $255.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $133.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 601 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.47 and $79.95, with an estimated average price of $78.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 105.49%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $128.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 34,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 33.69%. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $183.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 24,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 46.21%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 55,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 325.99%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.485100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 967 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $224.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 294.81%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.Reduced: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 47.51%. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $98.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co still held 17,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 31.82%. The sale prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1541.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co still held 75 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced to a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp by 23.08%. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $108.02, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $98.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co still held 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co still held 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 32%. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.08. The stock is now traded at around $494.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co still held 85 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 20.18%. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $202.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co still held 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.
