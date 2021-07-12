Logo
Hexavest Inc. Buys Cardinal Health Inc, iShares MSCI China ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Eli Lilly and Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Montreal, A8, based Investment company Hexavest Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Cardinal Health Inc, iShares MSCI China ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Dow Inc, sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Biogen Inc, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hexavest Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Hexavest Inc. owns 306 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hexavest Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hexavest+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hexavest Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 328,870 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.47%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 417,777 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.13%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 299,096 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.63%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 283,932 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.62%
  5. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 1,156,008 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.22%
New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $57.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 158,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $514.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $63.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 75,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $291.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.86 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 99,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WSP Global Inc (WSPOF)

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in WSP Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.22 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $108.02. The stock is now traded at around $121.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 411.36%. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $83.9, with an estimated average price of $81.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 82,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 618.46%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 86,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 21582.72%. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $278.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 223,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 140.66%. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $293.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 30855.38%. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 57,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14.

Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $105.44 and $127.98, with an estimated average price of $118.02.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37.

Sold Out: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17.

Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hexavest Inc.. Also check out:

1. Hexavest Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Hexavest Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hexavest Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hexavest Inc. keeps buying
