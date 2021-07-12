Hexavest Inc. Buys Cardinal Health Inc, iShares MSCI China ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Eli Lilly and Co

New Purchases: CAH, TMO, DOW, APD, WSPOF, OHI, SAM, ETN, SRE, EIX, LBLCF, VOYA, HBAN, IPG, GRMN, ANTM, EWD,

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cardinal Health Inc, iShares MSCI China ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Dow Inc, sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Biogen Inc, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hexavest Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Hexavest Inc. owns 306 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 328,870 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 417,777 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.13% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 299,096 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.63% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 283,932 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.62% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 1,156,008 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.22%

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $57.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 158,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $514.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $63.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 75,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $291.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.86 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 99,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in WSP Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.22 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $108.02. The stock is now traded at around $121.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 411.36%. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $83.9, with an estimated average price of $81.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 82,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 618.46%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 86,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 21582.72%. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $278.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 223,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 140.66%. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $293.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 30855.38%. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 57,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14.

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $105.44 and $127.98, with an estimated average price of $118.02.

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37.

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17.

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47.