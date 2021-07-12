Hexavest Inc. Buys Cardinal Health Inc, iShares MSCI China ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Eli Lilly and Co

- New Purchases: CAH, TMO, DOW, APD, WSPOF, OHI, SAM, ETN, SRE, EIX, LBLCF, VOYA, HBAN, IPG, GRMN, ANTM, EWD,
- Added Positions: MCHI, ED, SHW, PFE, MRK, ROK, CFG, OMC, MOH, LMT, EXC, COST, GWW, HUM, AWK, GS, ES, DTE, SYY, ALXN, V, CVS, BMO, AVY, EBAY, CHKP, LRCX, 1OD, ATHM, ADSK, DELL, EL, CM, AMD, EDU, PDD,
- Reduced Positions: GDX, MSFT, GDXJ, LLY, AAPL, BIIB, SO, JNJ, AES, FCX, JPM, BMY, DUK, EWY, MDT, AMZN, XEL, CTVA, PG, CMCSA, XOM, FQVLF, HON, CSCO, VZ, ACN, CSGP, DIS, WFC, AVGO, ESS, MA, BAC, KO, DD, GOOGL, ORCL, ABT, MU, EEM, BRK.B, GOLD, INTC, PEP, AEM, MCD, USB, WAT, TEL, FNV, FTNT, A, C, MS, UNH, GOOG, CL, HD, WMT, ETSY, CHD, ITW, NTAP, NEM, SIVB, SU, VLO, ADBE, CBRE, CMI, GIS, TT, ICE, KMB, MDLZ, UPS, ZTS, EWI, EWJ, ALL, AEE, AON, BIO, BG, CE, CLX, STZ, MNST, HSY, HPQ, MET, MCO, NVDA, TGT, CMG, LBTYK, FRC, MMM, EA, J, MTB, MAS, PNC, CRM, STT, FB, T, AFL, ABC, AJG, DHI, DPZ, IDXX, PGR, SNA, SCCO, TJX, TSCO, KEYS, EWL, AMAT, BBY, FAST, HRL, KR, MLM, MAA, NTR, TDY, DG, NOW, INDA, AVB, EMN, KGC, REGN, TRV, WST, VEEV, EWU, SPY, ATO, HDB, MCK, RSG, RMD, WPM, KL, HRNNF, EWA, EWN, EWT, EZU, AXP, BIDU, EW, EXPD, FITB, JCI, MGM, PAYX, STLD, UGI, YNDX, APTV, VIPS, JD, SHOP, ELAN,
- Sold Out: ROP, DVA, BABA, LIN, CMS, EVRG, LUNMF, RTX, TRU, VTRS, IVZ, TCF, TSM, HWM, BAP, EWZ, ASHR, TD.PF.G.PFD, TAL, TSLA, IGIFF, WDR, VAR, RUN, VRSN, MRNA, TER, ECH, EWP, PKI,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 328,870 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.47%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 417,777 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.13%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 299,096 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.63%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 283,932 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.62%
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 1,156,008 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.22%
Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $57.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 158,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $514.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)
Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $63.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 75,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $291.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)
Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.86 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 99,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WSP Global Inc (WSPOF)
Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in WSP Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.22 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $108.02. The stock is now traded at around $121.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 411.36%. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $83.9, with an estimated average price of $81.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 82,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 618.46%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 86,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 21582.72%. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $278.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 223,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 140.66%. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $293.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 30855.38%. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 57,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14.Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)
Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $105.44 and $127.98, with an estimated average price of $118.02.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)
Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37.Sold Out: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17.Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47.
