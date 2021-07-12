Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF

New Purchases: ESML,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 35 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 359,425 shares, 20.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 165,954 shares, 15.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 153,356 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 256,800 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 139,949 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64%

Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 13,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 29.46%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $80.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 36.22%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $43.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 48.60%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.498100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.