State of Alaska, Department of Revenue Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Adobe Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Target Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp

Juneau, AK, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Adobe Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Public Storage, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, sells Qualcomm Inc, Target Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State of Alaska, Department of Revenue. As of 2021Q2, State of Alaska, Department of Revenue owns 1640 stocks with a total value of $9.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of State of Alaska, Department of Revenue's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/state+of+alaska%2C+department+of+revenue/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,708,232 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,290,420 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 78,812 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72% Facebook Inc (FB) - 521,940 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 61,839 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.08%

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $95.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 114,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $135.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 53,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 154,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 48,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $22.99. The stock is now traded at around $22.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 310,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 217.62%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $186.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 115,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 29.16%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $599.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 107,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 318.06%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 385,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in Public Storage by 34.97%. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $313.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 155,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 252.96%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $193.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 69,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 84.79%. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $165.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 134,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $128.63 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $146.24.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.