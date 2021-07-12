Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc Buys Great Ajax Corp, American Finance Trust Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Sells Two Harbors Investment Corp, Annaly Capital Management Inc, Talend SA

- New Purchases: AJX, AFIN, RYH, NCNO, AGG, PMT, HMPT, XLK, VOO, GAN, XLF, ACR, MDT, DSKE, BST, PFE, XLY, GSHD, STK, PEP, MRNA, FPE, XLC, XLV, GS, CRWD, CVS, QCOM, AROC,
- Added Positions: DVY, IJR, IJH, VWO, VEU, AAIC, BAC, EQH, INTC, EPD, ABBV, MRK, TFC, DE, XOM, IVOL, OXLC, CVX, XLE, GOOGL, JPM, XBI, MSFT, AMGN, V, GMRE, IWM, GOOG, PRU, CCLP, ATAX, CAT, DUK, FHN, HON, IBM, JNJ, ABT, DIS, FB, GLD, SPOT, TMO, TPVG, CSCO, BMY,
- Reduced Positions: TWO, NLY, GPMT, NUV, NMI, DTN, URI, CHMI, OPEN, F, PFSI, NHI, CSX, T, BX, CBRL, AYX, VRP, IHI, FXD, FMB, FIXD, TRTX, UIS, COTY, AGNC, THQ, EFX, BHF, ASAN, BRK.B, USAC, COOP, ORCL, RA, VST, ZI, GE, MGK,
- Sold Out: TLND, VIG, COMM, ARCC,
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 106,535 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 42,870 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,901 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 101,531 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 85,732 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.29%
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Great Ajax Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $13.07, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 92,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in American Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $8.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 143,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $299.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $72.36, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $63.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $115.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $18.57 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $19.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.63%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 25,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AAIC)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 32.09%. The purchase prices were between $3.9 and $4.2, with an estimated average price of $4.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 291,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 30.78%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 44.76%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $27.47 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.869900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Talend SA (TLND)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.Sold Out: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56.Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35.
