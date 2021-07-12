Logo
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc Buys Great Ajax Corp, American Finance Trust Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Sells Two Harbors Investment Corp, Annaly Capital Management Inc, Talend SA

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Great Ajax Corp, American Finance Trust Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Ncino Inc, sells Two Harbors Investment Corp, Annaly Capital Management Inc, Talend SA, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc owns 179 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WILEY BROS.-AINTREE CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wiley+bros.-aintree+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WILEY BROS.-AINTREE CAPITAL, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 106,535 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 42,870 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,901 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 101,531 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
  5. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 85,732 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.29%
New Purchase: Great Ajax Corp (AJX)

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Great Ajax Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $13.07, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 92,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN)

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in American Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $8.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 143,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $299.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $72.36, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $63.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $115.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $18.57 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $19.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.63%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 25,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AAIC)

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 32.09%. The purchase prices were between $3.9 and $4.2, with an estimated average price of $4.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 291,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 30.78%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 44.76%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $27.47 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.869900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Talend SA (TLND)

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.

Sold Out: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56.

Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of WILEY BROS.-AINTREE CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:

1. WILEY BROS.-AINTREE CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WILEY BROS.-AINTREE CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WILEY BROS.-AINTREE CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WILEY BROS.-AINTREE CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying
