Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Fiserv Inc, CVS Health Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Carter Bankshares Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fiserv Inc, CVS Health Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Danaher Corp, Duke Energy Corp, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Carter Bankshares Inc, American National Bankshares Inc, Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 73 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 333,270 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.55% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 538,852 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16% FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) - 176,781 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.79% Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) - 454,628 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 441,124 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.81%

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $277.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $195.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $54.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 64.03%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 30,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in American National Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $31.09 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $33.67.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $30.89 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $32.09.