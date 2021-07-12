Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Buys Aflac Inc, Discovery Inc

New Purchases: AFL,

AFL, Added Positions: DISCK, LUMN, VTRS, BUD, T,

DISCK, LUMN, VTRS, BUD, T, Reduced Positions: TPL, BRK.B, DIS, AJG, MCD, SPY, LKQ, CFR, CVX, BA, KO, GIL, PEP, CNI, VMC, D, MDT, CWGL, CSTM, ABT, CATO, ABBV,

Investment company Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Aflac Inc, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lawson+kroeker+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 24,864 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 304,703 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 84,374 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 99,042 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 48,931 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 183,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $28.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 107,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.