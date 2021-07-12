American National Bank Buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Fiserv Inc, Sells Target Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Cummins Inc

New Purchases: FTEC, TSLA, IEFA, VWO, SNPS, BAC, TEL, DTE, AEE, MA, BLL, TFC, KMI, ENPH, CDW, CGC, CHPT, CHPT, UNIT, KHC, PJT, YUMC, MQY, UWMC, UWMC, BMBL, VHT, XLE, XLP, XLU, MDLZ, AMT, BLK, CSX, CAKE, GLW, CCI, ECL, F, HOLX, GNRC, MCHP, MPWR, ORLY, SIRI, TJX, TSCO, WFC, ZBRA, BX,

FTEC, TSLA, IEFA, VWO, SNPS, BAC, TEL, DTE, AEE, MA, BLL, TFC, KMI, ENPH, CDW, CGC, CHPT, CHPT, UNIT, KHC, PJT, YUMC, MQY, UWMC, UWMC, BMBL, VHT, XLE, XLP, XLU, MDLZ, AMT, BLK, CSX, CAKE, GLW, CCI, ECL, F, HOLX, GNRC, MCHP, MPWR, ORLY, SIRI, TJX, TSCO, WFC, ZBRA, BX, Added Positions: GSIE, FISV, PYPL, AMZN, AAPL, PG, SHW, LMT, MSFT, NEE, ROP, VONG, MRK, ORCL, MDT, FB, INTU, GEM, MSI, NLOK, RMD, DIS, NVDA, PEP, SWKS, UNP, LLY, TXN, YUM, ACN, AMGN, JNJ, AVGO, ADBE, ADP, ROK, WU, V, AVY, BA, CSCO, XOM, GRMN, GD, MS, UPS, HBI, MMM, ABT, EXAS, FAST, HD, ITW, INTC, LOW, QCOM, GSLC, CVX, CL, DE, GE, HPQ, IDA, IDXX, MCD, RHI, RTX, VLO, PM, FANG, IWM, CB, ATVI, ADI, EMR, EXC, GS, HAL, HSY, LNC, MCO, NFLX, PPG, CRM, SPG, SO, TROW, TMO, APTV, SQ, FSR, AMD, ALGN, CDNS, CTXS, CMCSA, MXIM, MTD, POOL, TER, WM, WST, EBAY, FTNT, PAYC, ETSY, CTVA, QQQ, XLF, XLI, XLY,

GSIE, FISV, PYPL, AMZN, AAPL, PG, SHW, LMT, MSFT, NEE, ROP, VONG, MRK, ORCL, MDT, FB, INTU, GEM, MSI, NLOK, RMD, DIS, NVDA, PEP, SWKS, UNP, LLY, TXN, YUM, ACN, AMGN, JNJ, AVGO, ADBE, ADP, ROK, WU, V, AVY, BA, CSCO, XOM, GRMN, GD, MS, UPS, HBI, MMM, ABT, EXAS, FAST, HD, ITW, INTC, LOW, QCOM, GSLC, CVX, CL, DE, GE, HPQ, IDA, IDXX, MCD, RHI, RTX, VLO, PM, FANG, IWM, CB, ATVI, ADI, EMR, EXC, GS, HAL, HSY, LNC, MCO, NFLX, PPG, CRM, SPG, SO, TROW, TMO, APTV, SQ, FSR, AMD, ALGN, CDNS, CTXS, CMCSA, MXIM, MTD, POOL, TER, WM, WST, EBAY, FTNT, PAYC, ETSY, CTVA, QQQ, XLF, XLI, XLY, Reduced Positions: TGT, UNH, COST, CMI, CHRW, SYK, ABBV, AMAT, LRCX, PFE, COP, CAT, LH, CWB, BNDX, MYD, BTT, COOP, SBUX, KMB, VNQ, BMY, AOS, IJR, DFP, VTI, COR, AWK, XEL, NSC, VTRS, GIS, CLX, T,

TGT, UNH, COST, CMI, CHRW, SYK, ABBV, AMAT, LRCX, PFE, COP, CAT, LH, CWB, BNDX, MYD, BTT, COOP, SBUX, KMB, VNQ, BMY, AOS, IJR, DFP, VTI, COR, AWK, XEL, NSC, VTRS, GIS, CLX, T, Sold Out: BP, COG, CC, MEN, ARNC, MO, AA, NIQ, ZTS, MPLX, NOW, NGL, BBDC, GIM, FAX, WAB, SLB, REGN, PCG, SPGI, MKTX, MNST, DXCM, CPRT, CI, BF.B,

Wichita Falls, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Fiserv Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, sells Target Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Cummins Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Lam Research Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American National Bank. As of 2021Q2, American National Bank owns 289 stocks with a total value of $438 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,903 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,178 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,693 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 452,340 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.13% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,416 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%

American National Bank initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $120.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Bank initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $686.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Bank initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Bank initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $278.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Bank initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Bank added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.315800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 452,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Bank added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 52,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Bank added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 41.50%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $302.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 297.72%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Bank added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 106.26%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Bank added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 112.78%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Bank sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06.

American National Bank sold out a holding in The Chemours Co. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33.

American National Bank sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

American National Bank sold out a holding in Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.82 and $12.08, with an estimated average price of $11.99.

American National Bank sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $81.1, with an estimated average price of $75.99.

American National Bank sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.