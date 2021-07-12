American National Bank Buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Fiserv Inc, Sells Target Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Cummins Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

American National Bank Buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Fiserv Inc, Sells Target Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Cummins Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wichita Falls, TX, based Investment company American National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Fiserv Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, sells Target Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Cummins Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Lam Research Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American National Bank. As of 2021Q2, American National Bank owns 289 stocks with a total value of $438 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,903 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,178 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,693 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01%
  4. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 452,340 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.13%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,416 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

American National Bank initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $120.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

American National Bank initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $686.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

American National Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

American National Bank initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

American National Bank initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $278.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

American National Bank initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

American National Bank added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.315800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 452,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

American National Bank added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 52,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

American National Bank added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 41.50%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $302.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

American National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 297.72%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

American National Bank added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 106.26%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

American National Bank added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 112.78%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

American National Bank sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06.

Sold Out: The Chemours Co (CC)

American National Bank sold out a holding in The Chemours Co. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

American National Bank sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc (MEN)

American National Bank sold out a holding in Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.82 and $12.08, with an estimated average price of $11.99.

Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)

American National Bank sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $81.1, with an estimated average price of $75.99.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

American National Bank sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK. Also check out:

1. AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider