20 Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

- New Purchases: NEE, REET, CAT, TGT, XSOE, MMM, EFA, DOCU, UNH, CRM, NKE, BAC, SBUX, AUPH, UBX, ONEQ, AMAT,
- Added Positions: LMBS, QUAL, NOBL, VIG, BST, XLP, PPH, SPYG, IPAY, DEM, DGRO, SDY, IDV, SPY, ITB, IWO, SCHD, MSFT, GLDM, VTIP, IHF, AAPL, T, JPST, LQD, IBB, TOTL, CIBR, SMH, DIS, FDN, XBI, VZ, ABBV, DIA, AMZN, WFC, HD, SQ, CSCO, LMT, JPM, QQQ, GOOGL, SPYV, CMCSA, SPDW, V, AVGO, FB, GOOG, PYPL, BSV, BOND, AMD, VB, AMGN, BA, MRK, CVX, XOM, MXI, NFLX, PFE, GLD, BND, BAB,
- Reduced Positions: SPTS, FTSM, NVDA, MTUM, BRK.B, EPS, IGIB, BLV, NAC, VIS, CHY, IVW, NLY, VAW, VGT, VCR, SPMD, VFH, VDE, HEDJ, EEM, BIV, VHT, VOX, VNQ, VPU, IWF, VEA, VDC, SPSB, UBER, ISD, LDOS, SAIC, CVS, VWO,
- Sold Out: AGGY, FXF, EPD, SHOP,
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 172,626 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.63%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 49,939 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 138,235 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.95%
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 205,597 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.76%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,545 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
20 initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $74.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
20 initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
20 initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $251.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
20 initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $218.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
20 initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
20 initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $242.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 861 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
20 added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 130.36%. The purchase prices were between $50.79 and $51.01, with an estimated average price of $50.92. The stock is now traded at around $50.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 104,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
20 added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 23.09%. The purchase prices were between $65.41 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $69.83. The stock is now traded at around $71.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 56,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
20 added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 30.58%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
20 added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 35.73%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.098900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
20 added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7. The stock is now traded at around $134.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
20 sold out a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $50.93 and $52.2, with an estimated average price of $51.63.Sold Out: Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF)
20 sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust. The sale prices were between $96.12 and $101.31, with an estimated average price of $99.59.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
20 sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
20 sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.
