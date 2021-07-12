Diamcor to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V.DMI / OTCQB-DMIFF), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") a company with a proven history of supplying rough diamonds to the world market, has been invited to present at the First Annual Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference being held July 13th - July 15th, 2021. CEO, Dean Taylor will present at the conference.

Event: Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, July 15, 2021

Time: 1:30 - 1:55 am EDT

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay on the following link.

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2744/42005

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected].

Investors can register here.

About Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference

Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference, being held July 13th - 15th, 2021, is a first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference where companies in all different market cap segments will have the opportunity to present their story and conduct 1x1 meetings with qualified investors, for charity. Investors will make donations to purchase a block of meetings to meet with companies. 100% of monies raised, through bids on 1x1 meetings, will be donated to financial literacy education.

About Diamcor Mining Inc.

Diamcor Mining Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded junior diamond mining company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol V.DMI, and on the OTC QB International under the symbol DMIFF. The Company has a well-established operational and production history in South Africa and extensive prior experience supplying rough diamonds to the world market.

About the Tiffany & Co. Alliance

The Company has established a long-term strategic alliance and first right of refusal with Tiffany & Co. Canada, a subsidiary of world famous New York based Tiffany & Co., to purchase up to 100% of the future production of rough diamonds from the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project at then current prices to be determined by the parties on an ongoing basis. In conjunction with this first right of refusal, Tiffany & Co. Canada also provided the Company with financing to advance the Project. Tiffany & Co. is a publicly traded company which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TIF. For additional information on Tiffany & Co., please visit their website at www.tiffany.com.

About Krone-Endora at Venetia

In February 2011, Diamcor acquired the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project from De Beers Consolidated Mines Limited, consisting of the prospecting rights over the farms Krone 104 and Endora 66, which represent a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares directly adjacent to De Beers' flagship Venetia Diamond Mine in South Africa. On September 11, 2014, the Company announced that the South African Department of Mineral Resources had granted a Mining Right for the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project encompassing 657.71 hectares of the Project's total area of 5,888 hectares. The Company has also submitted an application for a mining right over the remaining areas of the Project. The deposits which occur on the properties of Krone and Endora have been identified as a higher-grade "Alluvial" basal deposit which is covered by a lower-grade upper "Eluvial" deposit. The deposits are proposed to be the result of the direct-shift (in respect to the "Eluvial" deposit) and erosion (in respect to the "Alluvial" deposit) of material from the higher grounds of the adjacent Venetia Kimberlite areas. The deposits on Krone-Endora occur in two layers with a maximum total depth of approximately 15.0 metres from surface to bedrock, allowing for a very low-cost mining operation to be employed with the potential for near-term diamond production from a known high-quality source. Krone-Endora also benefits from the significant development of infrastructure and services already in place due to its location directly adjacent to the Venetia Mine.

Qualified Person Statement

Mr. James P. Hawkins (B.Sc., P.Geo.), is Manager of Exploration & Special Projects for Diamcor Mining Inc., and the Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 responsible for overseeing the execution of Diamcor's exploration programmes and a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta ("APEGA"). Mr. Hawkins has reviewed this press release and approved of its contents.

