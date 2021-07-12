Logo
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in July

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (

HSDT, Financial) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in July:

The Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference, which is being held virtually from July 13th-14th.

  • Management will present on Wednesday, July 14th at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Alliance Global Partners Virtual MedTech Summer Conference, which is being held virtually on July 29th.

  • The conference format does not include company presentations. Management will participate in virtual 1x1 meetings on Thursday, July 29th.

A webcast of the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference presentation will be provided under the ‘Events’ section of the Helius Medical Technologies investor relations website at https://heliusmedical.com/index.php/investor-relations/events/upcoming-events. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the conference.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS™ Device and PoNS Treatment™

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) is an innovative non-surgical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue to provide treatment of gait deficit. The PoNS device is indicated for use in the United States as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only. It is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable, medical device intended as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS, and chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (“mmTBI”) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. PoNS is an investigational medical device in the European Union (“EU”) and Australia (“AUS”). It is currently under premarket review by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Investor Relations Contact:
Westwicke on behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.
Jack Powell, Vice President
[email protected]
