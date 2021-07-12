Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date July 12, 2021

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of June 30, 2021, short interest in 2,706 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totalled 8,643,173,593 shares compared with 8,647,515,959 shares in 2,679 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of June 15, 2021. The end-of-June short interest represents 2.85 days compared with 3.24 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,978 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totalled 2,350,036,134 shares at the end of the settlement date of June 30, 2021 compared with 2,254,017,396 shares in 1,967 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.35 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.14.

In summary, short interest in all 4,684 Nasdaq® securities totalled 10,993,209,727 shares at the June 30, 2021 settlement date, compared with 4,646 issues and 10,901,533,355 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.30 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.35 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp .

