DraftKings to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results August 6

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

BOSTON, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. ( DKNG) (the “Company”, “DraftKings”) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 results prior to 8:30AM EDT on August 6, 2021.

At 8:30AM EDT on the same day, DraftKings will host a conference call to discuss the results.

The Company’s earnings press release and related materials will be available at investors.draftkings.com. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit DraftKings’ investor relations website at investors.draftkings.com. The audio webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website until 11:59PM EDT on September 14, 2021.

About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

Contacts

Media:
[email protected]
@DraftKingsNews

Investors:
[email protected]

