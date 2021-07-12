Logo
Equitable Holdings Announces Inaugural $500 Million Sustainable Financing Issuance

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (

NYSE:EQH, Financial) announced today the completion of a $500 million sustainable financing issuance. The issuance was offered in the form of 5-year funding agreement-backed notes (FABN) through Equitable Financial Life Global Funding. The transaction garnered strong participation from sustainable bond investors with approximately half of the allocations going to investors focused on environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) related investments.

Detailed in Equitable’s Sustainable Financing Framework, the proceeds will fund green and social projects aligned with the company’s sustainability priorities such as Global Stewardship, Responsible Investing and Climate Change Strategy. Eligible projects also align to UN Sustainable Development Goals, such as climate action, affordable and clean energy, clean water and sanitation, sustainable cities and communities, and reduced inequalities.

“As an organization committed to helping people secure their financial well-being so they can pursue long and fulfilling lives, the mission of Equitable Holdings is inherently grounded in a strong sustainability and ESG foundation. This issuance under Equitable’s Sustainable Financing Framework furthers the Company’s commitment to being a force for good and driving positive environmental and social change while positively impacting all of the stakeholders we serve,” said Robin Raju, Chief Financial Officer.

The Equitable Sustainable Financing Framework is in alignment with the components of the Green Bond Principles (“GBP”) (2021), and the Social Bond Principles (“SBP”) (2021), and the Sustainability Bond Guidelines (2021). Equitable has also obtained a Second Party Opinion (SPO) from ISS on the environmental and social benefits of this Framework as well as the alignment to the GBP and SBP.

The offering was structured by J.P. Morgan, with BNP Paribas Securities Corp., BofA Securities, Inc., and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acting as joint book-runners, and Bancroft Capital LLC and Blaylock Van, LLC acting as co-managers.

About Equitable Holdings
Equitable Holdings, Inc. (

NYSE:EQH, Financial) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $822 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005786/en/

